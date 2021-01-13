The municipalities most affected by the drop in temperatures have been Lorca, Cartagena, Torre Pacheco and San Javier EP Wednesday, 13 January 2021, 15:46



The storm ‘Filomena’ has caused losses in the Region of Murcia worth 8’4 million euros due to frost, according to the first estimates made by the technicians of the Regional Agricultural Offices of the Autonomous Community.

The regions most affected have been Alto Guadalentín, with 5.8 million euros and Cartagena Mar Menor with 1.3 million, followed by Cartagena Oeste, El Noroeste and Huerta de Murcia.

Regarding crops, a greater affection has been detected in artichoke with a damaged area of ​​4,400 hectares, followed by lettuce with 1,200 hectares, lemon or olive groves.

For their part, the municipalities most affected by the drop in temperatures have been Lorca, Cartagena, Torre Pacheco and San Javier.