If the snowstorm allows it and the Valencia can arrive to Villanubla airport, yesterday he had to suspend the trip, the che will face the Real Valladolid, who couldn’t train yesterday, tonight at 9:00 p.m. in the midst of these extraordinary circumstances. And they will do it in a difficult qualifying situation. The local breathe, with 18 points, after the important, and deserved, victory in Getafe, while Gracia’s team is on the brink of the descent precipice, with 16 (follow the game live on AS.com).

With the aim of exceeding 20 units, the Blanquivioletas want to add two consecutive victories with the last-minute absence of the Moroccan The Yamiq, who was isolated yesterday at home after testing positive for Covid-19. This setback will force Sergio González to change your central pair now that he had managed to leave a clean sheet in two games. It will be Joaquín who forms a tandem with Bruno in the center of the defense in an eleven in which many more changes are not expected if the coach repeats the 4-1-4-1 formation, where Weissman, with his effectiveness, will continue to be the spearhead to defeat the Valencian team.

Very needy. Valencia, for its part, arrives in Valladolid with the urgent need to add the three points for the first time since November. Those of Gracia have been flirting with the descent the last days and if they lose they would automatically fall to those positions. The dressing room supports their coach and most importantly, Lim ratified it earlier this week after failing to beat the Cádiz at Mestalla (1-1). The black and white have shown a good attitude in most of their matches, however the good results do not come, and neither do the signings. The board of directors maintains open conversations with Ferro and Winks, among others, but for today’s match there will be the same players with whom Gracia has only achieved three victories in almost a full round, although the victory in Yecla (1-4) in Copa it has raised che morale.