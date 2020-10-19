The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has reported Sudden temperature changes this week that will be accompanied by a deep storm, which has been given the name of Barbara. Since the early hours of Tuesday, the Atlantic storm it will cause abundant and intense rains mainly in the west of Galicia, Asturias, Castilla y León and north of Extremadura, in which you can accumulate up to 15 liters per square meter in an hour and between 40 and 60 liters per square meter during an afternoon, what could leave more than 250 liters per square meter in the western part of the Central system.

Barbara It will affect practically the entire country, including the Idas Canarias, and will also bring strong hurricane-force winds of more than 120 kilometers per hour in the mountainous areas. The Mediterranean area and the Balearic Islands will be left out, while Asturias, Cantabria, Castilla y León, Extremadura, Galicia and Navarra have as of today warnings of wind, rain or bad seas.

Heavy rainfall



“Over the weekend, a large area of ​​low pressure was located in the Atlantic, to the west of the peninsula, which sent winds from the south, so that until the first half of Monday the weather has been dry and warm. But as of this afternoon, a major weather shift begins. The frontal systems, associated with the Atlantic storms, will begin to arrive, leaving rainfall in Galicia, Asturias, western Castilla y León and Extremadura ”, has explained Ruben del Campo, spokesperson for Aemet.

“Tomorrow (Tuesday) will be the day with the most adverse weather and the south wind will blow with strong or very strong gusts in the north and west of the peninsula without ruling out hurricane spells in the Cantabrian mountain range, accompanied by heavy rains throughout the country, except the Mediterranean and the Balearic Islands “, the expert has warned. Communities on alert Tuesday will be: Andalusia, Aragon, Asturias, Cantabria, Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha, Catalonia, Extremadura, Galicia, Madrid, Navarra, the Basque Country and La Rioja.

He Wednesday cooler temperature is anticipated and the rains will be less intense than on Tuesday, although they will have special incidence in western Galicia, in the central system, in the Cantabrian mountain range and in the Pyrenees and with strong gusts of wind in Galicia, Castilla y León and Cantabria.

He Thursday The rains will continue although they will be less intense than in the previous days. Of course, they will be especially abundant in Galicia, Extremadura, Andalusia, Central System and Pyrenees. The fronts will approach the Mediterranean, but will not affect the coast or the Balearic Islands.

“Almost all the precipitation will be in the form of rain and the thermometers will generally remain at high values ​​for the time at night, while during the day they will be around normal, somewhat above in the Mediterranean area”, the meteorologist has warned.

Wind

Regarding the arrival of the wind, Rubén del Campo explains: “From Monday, it will do so with rvery strong achas, exceeding 70/80 kilometers per hour in large areas of the peninsula. In coastal areas of Galicia it may reach 90/100, which will generate a significant maritime storm. In the Canary Islands, you will notice the passage of frontal systems, with intense rains and winds, especially on Tuesday ”, adds the expert.

“The winds, coming from low latitudes, temperate and loaded with humidity, known as ábregos, will cause very significant accumulations of rain to the south of the great mountain systems, which act as a barrier that retains the clouds, so that the rains will be persistent there ”, details Rubén del Campo.

New fronts starting Sunday

Regarding the Weekend, it is expected that the time will temporarily stabilize with a small rise in temperatures, although from the Aemet they report that as of Sunday there are probabilities of new fronts that will leave rainfall in much of the peninsula.