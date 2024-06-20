Near Chernyakhovsk, the stork chicks left alone in the nest were rescued

Near Chernyakhovsk in the Kaliningrad region of Russia, stork chicks left alone in the nest were rescued. The corresponding video was published in Telegram-Amber Mash channel.

The posted footage shows how in the mentioned region, rescuers on a crane remove birds from a nest and hand them over to a volunteer. According to the publication, three of the four thin chicks survived. “The rest were handed over to a volunteer from Biosphere – there they will be examined and their future fate will be determined,” the publication says.

It is known that storks were in the tree without their parents for a week. Local residents said that they contacted the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the administration, but they refused help. The chicks were saved by specialists from the Baltic Biosphere rehabilitation center for wild animals and employees of the Rosseti energy company.

Earlier in June, doctors saved a foreign owl that accidentally flew into Russia. It is known that caring Russians found the bird in the Arzamas district and took it in for foster care.