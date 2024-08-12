Images of a plane crashing into a building in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo, shocked the entire nation this weekend. In this Sunday’s edition of ‘Fantástico’, The stories of relatives of some of the 62 people on board were presented.who did not survive the disaster.

According to the criteria of

“I have lost the most valuable thing to me. The most beautiful thing. She was a happy girl, always giving hugs and kisses,” said Adriana, mother of Liz Ibba dos Santos, 3 years old, one of the fatal victims of the incident.

The little girl was travelling with her father, Rafael Fernando dos Santos, a 41-year-old programmer. Although the couple was separated, they shared custody of their daughter.

Rafael had travelled to Cascavel, from where the plane took off, to pick up his daughter, who was going to spend Father’s Day in Florianópolis. In São Paulo, father and daughter made a stopover.

Adriana says her daughter was happy. She remembers the last photo she took of her before boarding. It was a cold day, with temperatures close to 5°C.

“I took the photo and said, ‘I’m going to take a photo of you.’ But the photo came out without a smile. I even joked, I said to her: ‘You’re not smiling, are you, daughter?’“And then I posted the photo with the comment: ‘This cold day, without a smile,'” she says.

Mãe shows the last photos and messages that she found with the file from 3 years before the plane crash in Vinhedo: ‘I lost a better part of me’. Menina appears jumping before boarding with Joslan Perez, 5 years old. Ele, a mãe e avó também no voo. Old story. ➡… pic.twitter.com/WeJb2JrhQT — GloboNews (@GloboNews) August 12, 2024

“I was growing up. Every day brought something new. It was the deepest love and I have lost it,” Adriana recalls.

How did you find out about the accident?

Adriana says that she was at work when she received the news of the plane crash: “I was arriving at the office When they sent me a link saying that a plane from Cascavel had crashed“I panicked. I went straight to my boss’s office and asked him: ‘Is it true that a plane crashed? Is this recent news, is it real?'” she says.

“I sent a message at 1:06 pm asking if they had arrived in São Paulo yet and I just crossed it out. But I assumed everything was fine, that they were safe on the plane,” he says.

Confirmation came shortly after, when the list of the dead was published. “I think I had a feeling.” Mothers feel it, don’t they? I lost the most valuable part of me.. The most beautiful thing. She was a happy girl, always hugging and kissing,” he adds.

The story of Joslan and his family



In one of Liz’s last photos, taken at the airport, she appears with another child named Joslan Pérez, aged five. He, his mother and his grandmother were also on board the plane.

Thaiza Evangelista says she recently developed a close friendship with the Venezuelan family. On Friday morning, she met with Josgledys González, the boy’s mother, who had sold some of her belongings to finance the trip.

“They were heading to Venezuela to manage Joslan’s documents. Thenthey were planning to travel to Colombia, where they had relatives who offered them a place to stay,” Thaiza Evangelista recalls.

➡️ A video made on the sixth fair (9/8) shows Joslan Perez, 4 years old, jumping with puppy Luna hours before boarding the VoePass plane, which fell in Vinhedo (SP). In the images, you run in a quintal and jump with a ball. Read in https://t.co/PFzh0HyVEY 📹… pic.twitter.com/wPuVBCm9do — Metropolis (@Metropoles) August 10, 2024

Thaiza met the family through her dog Luna. As an animal rights activist, she helped Josgledys sell some of her belongings and gather the necessary paperwork so Luna could travel.

“She was a victim of fraud. She tried to make some extra money on the Internet, but she fell for a scam on product selling sites and lost her money. When this happened, I told her: Josely, do you want to leave the dog? I can look for someone to adopt him. But she said no. It was important that Luna travel with them.“, says Thaiza.

The dog was called Luna and was travelling in the passenger cabin, inside a special pet bag. Thaiza and Josgledys said goodbye in person before the flight, and even exchanged messages.

“Of course, I’ll send you a message. Don’t worry, I won’t forget,” were the words of the Venezuelan woman in the last audio she sent.

The mother of the health professional who was on the plane speaks out

Mary of Fatima Albuquerque, mother of oncologist Arianne Albuquerque Risso, who worked at the Cascavel Oncology Hospital and died in the plane crash that occurred in Vinhedo, São Paulo, said in an interview that what happened was not a simple accident.

“It was not a coincidence, anyone who had been on that plane would have lost their life, because it was a plane in poor condition. […] It was not an accidental death, it was a crime. […] Who understands my pain? […] “You will see me fight every day,” said the mother, visibly moved.

The young woman’s mother lashed out at the airline and demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.

In his opinion, there was negligence on the part of the responsible authorities, since videos have been circulating on social media showing situations such as passengers suffering from heat on planes of the same company, especially after the accident.

“Minha filha foi vítima de ganância”, desabafa mãe de passageira morta On the door of IML, Fátima Albuquerque, mother of Arianne Risso, passage of the VoePass flight, about to lose the file without an accident#Voepass pic.twitter.com/89ODbnphVF — Márcio (@Marciodaelite) August 11, 2024

“I have no goals, she was my only daughter, my reason for living, my purpose. […] Now I have nothing left, my life is gone, “Only pain remains, and that pain turns into indignation,” said Maria.

“I was excited to attend the oncology course, I was a resident at Cascavel Hospital. […] “I invested in my daughter so she could save lives. It was her dream since she was 9 years old to save lives,” recalled the mother, deeply moved.

In a statement issued on Friday (9), the Cascavel Oncology Hospital deeply regretted the loss of Arianne, as well as the resident Mariana Comiran Belim, who were also on the flight. The institution highlighted the dedication of both professionals and thanked them for the work they did with the hospital’s patients.

“Exceptional professionals who found in Uopeccan the opportunity to fulfill a dream: saving lives. Compassionate doctors who treated each patient with dedication, love and respect. It is not surprising that the praise for both of them was constant in our Patient Advocacy Department. The love that both felt for their profession was evident. Now we are only left with nostalgia and the memory of two young doctors who left too soon,” the institution said in its statement.

More news

*This content was created with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from O Globo Brasil (GDA), and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.