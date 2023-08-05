The stories of Sofia Castelli’s friends, about what the ex-boyfriend was making her experience after the end of their relationship

He followed her, went to the places she frequented and didn’t want to let her go, this is what emerged from the stories of her friends Sofia Castelli. Her ex-boyfriend just couldn’t accept the end of that relationship and even argued with a boy for her.

The investigators are carrying out all the investigations of the case for this heartbreaking crime, which led to the untimely death of a girl alone 20 years.

The police have subjected all of her friends to interrogation. From these stories it emerged that Zakaria Atquaoui persecuted herboth physically and on social media.

To such an extent that Sofia had decided to block it, but he always managed to know where she was, from the stories of her friends. The latter told of a real one obsession of the boy for her. They also told of a unpleasant episode who lived in the disco. He recounted:

At first Zakaria sat on the sidelines. Then he started following us into the club. Sofia tried to push him away by showing herself to be cold. At some point, however, Zakaria started arguing with another boy, because according to him he had shown too much attention to Sofia. Then they took him out.

Another friend of the 20-year-old, speaking with the agents, spoke of the boy as maddening. He did what he could to get back with her.

The crime of Sofia Castelli: how the facts unfolded

Sofia’s crime took place on the night of July 29th. She had spent the evening clubbing with her friends and in the meantime her ex-boyfriend had managed to hide in the closet. She waited for his return for 6 hours.

In his confession he said he actually has listened to their conversations and then waited for them to fall asleep. Finally he went out, went to the kitchen to change his knife and then he did it affected in his sleep, resulting in his death.

The autopsy showed that, unfortunately, Sofia did not even have time to defend yourself and that there are 4 blows that the ex has inflicted on her. The parents were away from home because they were on holiday in Sardinia, but they were waiting for the arrival of their eldest daughter, the next day upon his disappearance.