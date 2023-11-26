admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 11/26/2023 – 6:46

Dictatorships around the world have kidnapped children to repress, intimidate and punish their enemies. An exhibition at the Rotes Rathaus, in Berlin, gives a name and face to this crime, which remains current. When Argentinean Leonardo Fossati Ortega was born in 1977, his country was under the control of a military dictatorship. His mother, Inês, a 17-year-old teenager at the time, was active in a youth organization. The father, Ruben, was a university student. Both were pursued by the military and disappeared. They were never seen again; They were probably murdered – as were many other compatriots who disappeared during the military dictatorship in Argentina, which only ended in 1983.

His story and that of others who suffered a similar fate is told in an exhibition created by the Foundation for the Study of the Dictatorship in Communist Germany and the Elisabeth Käsemann Foundation, and on display at the Rotes Rathaus, Berlin City Hall’s building.

Leonardo was not raised by his biological parents. “I always questioned my identity because my parents were more like grandparents compared to my friends’ parents. I also couldn’t find similarities with their appearance,” he told DW. It was only at the age of 20 that Leonardo began to question his guardians about his real parents. “Then they told me the truth.”

His adoptive parents said they heard from a neighborhood midwife that Leonardo was the abandoned son of a young woman from La Plata who didn’t want to keep the boy. Leonardo then looked for the midwife, but was unsuccessful. One day, a friend at theater school in Buenos Aires suggested that he get in touch with the grandmothers of the Praça de Mayo group.

In search of your roots

This group of courageous women was formed during the Argentine military dictatorship. They pressured those in power to reveal the whereabouts of their daughters and grandchildren, some of whom were born in prison or were kidnapped. After the military junta fell, the group used blood samples to create a genetic database.

This database allowed Leonardo to discover the identities of his parents and meet his grandparents. “My biological family, whose blood samples were stored in the database, had been looking for me for almost 28 years.”

There is a photo of Leonardo’s biological father on display at the Berlin exhibition. But to this day, he doesn’t even have a photo of his mother. Leonardo takes comfort in the fact that he now knows the truth. “For the first time, I recognize similarities with other people, with my family.”

Like him, around 130 other Argentines eventually managed to locate their families. But there are also many hundreds who were separated from their parents as children and never saw them again.

Now 46 years old, Leonardo doesn’t want to lose hope. He sees himself as part of a larger community, united by a shared experience. “It is very important for us to continue searching for our families, make new friends and connect.”

Children of post-war forced labor camps

Another story told at the Berlin exhibition is that of Alexander Latotzky. He was born in 1948 in the Bautzen prison camp, under Soviet administration and close to Germany’s borders with Poland and the Czech Republic.

Latotzky’s mother, accused of espionage, was sentenced to 15 years in prison and forced labor. During the first two years of his life, he was transferred to different camps until he ended up in a children’s shelter.

There are many similar stories that unfolded after the end of World War II in the Soviet occupation zone, which would later become the German Democratic Republic (GDR).

It was only in 1956 that Latotzky, now 75, was allowed to return to his mother after she was released from prison due to a serious illness. She died at the age of 41, in 1967. As for her father – a Ukrainian deported by the Nazis to Germany in 1943 for forced labor – he never got to meet him.

“This exhibition is incredibly important to me because I have been trying to bring attention to the stories of political prisoners and their children for decades,” Latotzky told DW.

Interest in these tragic family fates increased after the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, only to fade away soon after. “I have the feeling that people don’t think [esse tema] more so important,” said Alexander.

East Germany threatened to remove child custody

In the former East Germany, authorities often threatened to take away women’s children if they did not cooperate with the regime – in most cases this meant working for the Stasi, the secret police. “It’s a method that dictatorships used repeatedly to pressure their opponents,” explained Latotzky.

It’s a story Evelyn Zupke knows well. She was elected by the German Parliament as a commissioner for victims of the dictatorship in communist Germany. Her job is to draw attention to the situation of those who were persecuted by the regime overthrown in the non-violent revolution of 1989.

“Talking to victims about what happened to them is always emotional for me,” Zupke told DW. “Breaking the silence is a big challenge for them, but doing so has great value for society.”

Knowing the tragic experiences of people like Alexander Latotzky and Leonardo Fossati Ortega is giving a name and face to seemingly abstract stories. The exhibition, on display until the end of November, also features stories of people from the former Soviet Union, El Salvador and Canada.

“The violent separation of parents and children is not something of the past,” warns a sign at the exhibition. “Since Russia invaded Ukraine, thousands of children have been taken from eastern Ukraine to Russia. In China, authorities deport Uyghur children to ‘re-education’ camps, and terrorist organizations like Boko Haram are abducting girls in Nigeria.”