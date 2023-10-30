Next November 1st is All Saints’ Day. A day that is included among the eight national holidays of 2023. For this reason, the hours of many businesses will be subject to modifications, while others will close their doors throughout the day, as is the case of Mercadona, which will not make any exceptions. and will lower the blinds of all its premises in the Community.

Before making any purchase, it is recommended to check which establishments will be open in the Region of Murcia. On October 31, better known as Halloween, the schedules will operate as normal. This is the list of some of the shops you can go to this Wednesday:

Openings



Malls

– The Dos Mares Shopping Center in San Javier is open 365 days a year, so this Wednesday both its stores and restaurants, entertainment venues and supermarkets will open normally.

– The Espacio Mediterráneo Shopping Center in Cartagena will follow its usual schedule, as it opens every day of the year except December 25, January 1 and January 6.

– The Nueva Condomina Shopping Center in Murcia opens its stores from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The hours of each restaurant must be consulted on the website to check if its opening is partially modified.

– The Parque Almenara Shopping Center in Lorca will also open to the public during its usual hours: shops from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., the cinema from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m., leisure venues from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m., the Carrefour supermarket from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. hours and restaurants from 12 to midnight.

– The Thader Shopping Center in Murcia opens its stores from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and its restaurants and entertainment venues from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

– La Noria Outlet de Murcia will have its stores open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and its restaurants from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

– The Atalayas Shopping Center also considers November 1 as an opening holiday. Therefore, it will remain open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Supermarkets

– Alcampo, located in the Thader Shopping Center in Murcia, will remain open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

– Aldi indicates that this Wednesday they will serve customers during special hours. Therefore, it is advisable to check the opening and closing times of each supermarket on their website to know exactly when they will be open.

– Carrefour supermarkets in the Region of Murcia open their doors from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Regarding the hours of other types of stores of this company (Market, Express, Express EESS, BIO, gas stations and trips) it is recommended to consult them on the website.

– Consum will not open this November 1 in the Region of Murcia. However, it is possible that some of its Charter supermarkets will open their doors, so it is advisable to check the hours of each location on the Consum website.

– Día also adds to the opening in the vast majority of its supermarkets. However, it may happen that some, such as La Aljorra (Cartagena), decide to remain closed this holiday. For this reason, it is advisable to check the exact hours of each establishment on their website.

– Lidl indicates that some of its establishments will open during their usual hours, so it is advisable to consult the details of each establishment to check the opening and closing times.

– Mercadona will not open its doors all day.

Stores

-El Corte Inglés in Murcia and Cartagena opens from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

– Ikea will serve its customers from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Its restaurant will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and its cafeteria from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

– Leroy Merlin will open only some establishments in the Region of Murcia. Citizens will be able to go to those located in the Nueva Condomina and Murcia Sur shopping centers from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and the one in Cartagena from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. The San Pedro del Pinatar store will remain closed all day.

-MediaMarkt will also open its establishments in the Region of Murcia. Specifically, the one in Cartagena and Lorca will have hours from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and the two in Murcia (New Condomina Shopping Center and Ronda Sur) will open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.