When companies are experiencing financial difficulties, they usually give their customers a warning before closing a store so that shoppers can enjoy the last few days of sales. However, In Alabama, the closure of a branch of a major restaurant chain has come as a surprise.

As shared by the media The Sun, After being available for the past 25 years, the famous chain, The International House of Pancakes, better known as IHOP has unexpectedly closed its branch in a popular restaurant area.

The establishment that was closed without warning was located on Restaurant Row, in Dothan, at 3407 Ross Clark Circle, Alabama.

The closure attracted a lot of attention because The restaurant had not provided any warning to its customers. In fact, they found out about this through a note left on their door. “Dear IHOP customers, Dothan Alabama branch #4459 will be closing effective Sunday, August 25, 2024. Thank you for 25 years,” the message read.

This closure adds to that of another branch of the chain which was finally closed in New Hampshire in July.

The IHOP branch in Alabama has closed its doors.

Why did IHOP close a branch on a major Alabama street?

Considering that it had been operating for more than two decades, the closing of the branch located in the Restaurant Row area, in Dothan, Alabama, It caught attention and an IHOP company spokesperson had to make a statement about it.

“We hope that the closing of IHOP restaurant located in Dotham, Alabama, on August 25, 2024, will only be temporary and will reopen soon under new ownership,” the spokesperson told WDHN.

However, it should be noted that There are already several restaurants that have closed in the areaThe owners claim that this is due to a construction that was recently carried out.

One of the former restaurateurs in the area said that after road works were carried out, Now when people drive on the highway they can no longer see the signs of the establishmentsso they don’t know they are open.