FSB to check Kamchatka store owner for words “Zakiev Zamir” on form

The director of an auto parts store in Kamchatka was summoned to the FSB office because of a sample return application. In it, in the full name column, it was written “ZaKiev ZaMir Rustamovich”. One of the visitors drew attention to this, she posted a video on social networks.

FSB begins investigation into discrediting the Russian Armed Forces and financing the Ukrainian Armed Forces

As Baza reports, the day after the video with the store owner appeared on social media contacted FSB representatives and summoned him to the department. Police officers came to the store.

It turned out that the sample application was written by the store clerk. He explained that he was just joking and added that he had already destroyed the piece of paper.

Frame: Telegram channel Base

According to the publication, the investigation is being conducted under two articles of the Russian Criminal Code: discrediting the Russian Armed Forces and financing the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF).

The store manager apologized for what happened

How reports According to the publication “Podyom”, the store’s director Sergei Mityushin has already apologized to the customer and assured her that he did not know about his employee’s views.

“I was in complete shock when I saw this. I found out what kind of person he was. I couldn’t imagine that such a person could work among us. I want to apologize on behalf of the entire team, and on my own behalf. More than one person in our team has gone to the SVO, there are already guys who have not returned,” he shared.

Mityushin noted that he regularly helps Russian military personnel serving in the area of ​​special operations in Ukraine.