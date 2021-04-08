More than 43,000 people under the age of 60 have received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the Region. They are teachers, police, health workers and other essential service workers. Now, and after the abrupt change in strategy in the campaign, they do not know if they will be able to complete the planned immunization schedule with a second dose that most would have to receive in June. For now, the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has ruled it out.

As he explained on Wednesday, at a press conference after eleven o’clock at night, two options are being considered: either inoculate them with a second vaccine from a different company, or consider them immunized with the only dose received, since the effectiveness after this puncture around 70%. Yesterday, the minister reaffirmed herself in these alternatives, although she sent a message of “tranquility.” “There is time to make the best decision and to continue to ensure that vaccines are safe, effective and save lives,” he stressed.

The protocol dictates that the second dose of AstraZeneca is administered between 70 and 84 days after the first, an interval that allows to consider the different options before making a decision. Precisely for this reason, some experts have been surprised by the forcefulness of the minister. They believe that it is risky to rule out the inoculation of the second dose of AstraZeneca to this population under 60 years of age, especially when the United Kingdom will continue to use the vials of this company for all ages except for those under 30, which means a reading of the conclusions of the European Medicines Agency very different from that made by Spain, Germany or Italy.

The Ministry is studying the inoculation of a vaccine from another company, although some specialists do not rule out that the initially planned immunization schedule is respected



In fact, in England the second injections of AstraZeneca are now beginning to be administered, “something that will allow us to check if the effects detected [algunos casos de trombos muy excepcionales] they are even less frequent in the second doses than in the first ones ”, emphasizes the epidemiologist Jaime Pérez, spokesman for the Ministry of Health. It is a plausible hypothesis “if there is an individual susceptibility” behind these blood clots, he emphasizes.

Nor does José Antonio Navarro, current adviser to the Ministry and former head of the Ministry’s Vaccines service, rule out the inoculation of second doses of AstraZeneca to those under 60. “There is still very limited data in this regard, but we have time,” he explains. What Navarro does reject is the possibility of leaving these 43,762 Murcians – and 2.1 million Spaniards in total – with a single injection against Covid. «Protection is 70% or 80% after three months, but then it goes down, and it goes down to zero; with a single dose nobody can stay. Optimal protection is achieved with two doses ”, he says. Another different thing is that this second inoculation is delayed until the scientists can determine which is the best option. “There is time and that reassures us, because the first dose protects very well against serious illness,” explains Jaime Pérez.

On the table is the possibility of completing the immunization schedule with another vaccine, be it Janssen or, what at the moment seems more likely, Pfizer. A UK study was started in February combining a first dose of AstraZeneca with a second dose of Pfizer, and vice versa. It is a promising trial, but there will be no results until the summer, warns the spokesman for the Ministry. “As long as there is no safety data, we cannot use this guideline,” he recalls.

It takes more time



According to sources from the Ministry, the specialists of the Vaccine Commission have asked to carefully analyze the options, because today there is still not enough data to make a decision.

Experts agree, yes, that there are no reasons for alarm. The thrombi detected are completely exceptional (222 cases throughout the European Union among 34 million vaccinated people), but even so the decision taken by Spain – to stop the campaign with AstraZeneca in children under 60 years – is “correct”, defends José Antonio Navarro, because he has chosen to be prudent after studying the risks and benefits. This does not mean that it cannot be reassessed in the coming weeks, as new data arrives.

«The problem is that people do not understand this, they think they are whimsical recommendations, but it is not like that; we are facing a provisional nature that is not free ”, he emphasizes. It is actually a sign that the pharmacovigilance controls are working. Rather, the problem lies in the lack of a common strategy. The fact that each country makes decisions on its own, based on the same conclusions from the European Medicines Agency, is what ultimately “generates confusion,” admits the vaccinologist.