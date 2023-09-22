Venezuelans who have crossed the deadly Darien jungle say that they are clear about the worst part of the road to the United States: Mexico. Crossing the country is a nightmare for hundreds of thousands of migrants who face corruption by authorities and violence by cartels until they reach the northern border. There are more than 3,000 kilometers between Tapachula and Ciudad Juárez, one of the last stops before the jump to the North American dream. Some migrants, those who have obtained a circulation permit and have the money, take part of the journey by bus. The rest walk, flee, ride the Beast. Freight trains have become, despite their danger, an effective way to cross the country. This week, Grupo México has immobilized more than 60 trains to prevent migrants from getting on, in a wake-up call to the Government, which continues to look the other way in this migrant crisis.

It was an unprecedented decision. Ferromex, the company of billionaire Germán Larrea, the second richest man in Mexico, decided on Tuesday to stop the operation of 60 convoys due to the agglomeration of more than 4,000 migrants willing to risk their lives to climb onto the wagons. The company reported that there were 1,500 people in the railroad cars and in the Torreón operations yard, in Coahuila; another 1,000 in San Francisco de los Romo (Aguascalientes); 800 in Irapuato (Guanajuato), and more than 1,000 occupying the cargo gondolas of Ciudad Juárez (Chihuahua).

Migrants wait for a train heading north, in Huehuetoca (State of Mexico). Eduardo Verdugo (AP)

“Given the notable increase in migrants concentrated in various regions of the country and the severe risk that the use of freight trains for transportation represents to their integrity, Ferromex has temporarily stopped 60 trains, equivalent to the capacity of 1,800 trucks, on routes to the north of the country, in the regions impacted by this social and humanitarian problem,” the company noted in writing. This after two dead migrants and four others injured were recorded in recent days. Freight trains have been leaving a trail of deaths and mutilations in Mexico for years.

The consequences of the measure were not long in coming and some analysts estimated the daily losses for the company at 40 million pesos. In addition to the collapse of merchandise heading to the United States. “It is the first time that there is, in such a short time, this volume of people trying to get on the tank trucks and gondolas, it is an unprecedented situation,” sources from Grupo México told EL PAÍS.

Given the urgency, the National Migration Institute (Inami) came forward and proposed to the company to “incorporate more Federal Immigration Agents on the train route” and, at the same time, “asked the Ferromex company to increase its private security who travels in the crew.” The agency estimated 3,000 people “who boarded the train irregularly with the intention of reaching the northern border of Mexico,” during September alone.

Late on Wednesday, Ferromex announced that after coordination with the Government it was going to restore “railway traffic only on routes where there are no high-risk conditions,” but it did not specify which ones or how many. In addition to the fact that it had implemented “continuous monitoring of the presence of migrants”: “Hour after hour, the risk conditions are evaluated.”

A Venezuelan migrant in Ramos Arizpe (Coahuila), on September 20. DANIEL BECERRIL (REUTERS)

Many human rights organizations jumped at the suspension of the trains. The Documentation Network of Migrant Defense Organizations (REDODEM) pointed out: “Instead of being a protective measure, it will exacerbate other risks, and may even generate new problems for the safety of people in the context of human mobility. Suspending the operation of train routes is not a solution.” The humanitarian organization stated that “migrants travel by train, with all the associated risks, because the Mexican authorities leave them no other option.” And he gave an example of how migrants are denied the sale of tickets, requirements are illegally demanded of them or they are charged more than the ticket costs.

“Even bus terminals have been closed, as happened recently in Arriaga, Chiapas,” points out REDODEM, “and even more so, in collusion with authorities and criminal groups, there are checkpoints along the routes where people are taken off, extorted, and even “Immigration authorities tear up their visitor cards for humanitarian reasons or other identification documents to often detain them and take them to immigration stations.”

Mexico has a dark history of massacres of migrants. From the 72 in San Fernando, in Tamaulipas in 2017, to the 19 migrants shot and burned in Camargo in 2021, or the last one, the fire this March in the Immigration detention center that ended the lives of 40 migrants because no one He opened the gate where they were locked up. Faced with this humanitarian emergency and the inaction of the Mexican Government, throughout the six-year periods, the organizations insist on the urgency of solutions. That the National Migration Institute issue humanitarian visas to migrants so that they can buy tickets and transit through the country safely or that the Ministry of Communications and Transportation monitor and sanction transport companies that deny the sale of tickets to people. migrants or impose illegal requirements and fees, are some of the proposals.

For now, the National Migration Institute has only pointed out that “deterrence and rescue are the central points in the actions of the INM together with Ferromex so that migrants do not risk their lives.”

