Mentally and physically, the national team break has come from vice to Seville, who came to this point of the season exhausted, without freshness in mind or legs, after almost a year without rest. Last summer he returned from confinement, secured 4th place and, after winning the Europa League, the internationals of the team Lopetegui they barely had five days of vacation. Navas, Ocampos, Acuña… they had to leave with their national teams practically after lifting the title in Cologne. Things of the pandemic, that such a rare campaign is leaving us in every way.

Fortunately, the coach of Asteasu during these two weeks he has been able to breathe air and work with most of his people. Navas, Ocampos, Acuña … They, precisely, were the main protagonists of a party governed from the benefits of the axis formed by Koundé-Diego Carlos-Fernando-Jordán, one of the best armor on the continent with the capacity, in addition, to have and move the ball against demanding rivals such as Borussia Dortmund West Atlético de Madrid. Missed the penalty Luke but the two wingers gave the victory, tireless in the defensive-offensive effort.