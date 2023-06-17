Inside a UK university building, in a foam-covered room, stands a replica of one of the most mysterious monuments ever built: Stonehenge.

These miniature monoliths are not on public view, although they may well help to better understand the imposing lichen-covered stone structure built approximately 5,000 years ago.

Such a scale model is at the center of ongoing research into the acoustic properties of Stonehenge and what its sound might tell us about its purpose.

“We know that the acoustics of places influence how you use them, so understanding the sound of a prehistoric site is an important part of archaeology,” said Trevor Cox, professor and researcher in acoustics at the University of Salford in Manchester.

So far archaeologists don’t know who built Stonehenge or what it was used for.

Some theories suggest that it was a mausoleum, or a healing site, or even that it served as a celestial calendar, since the gaps in its outer stone ring are perfectly aligned with the summer and winter solstice.

Yet as the decades pass, this massive monument built on a grassy hill in the Wiltshire, England countryside remains a mystery.

“We’re gradually finding out more and more about it, but some things we just don’t think we’ll ever be able to find out. We have no way of understanding why it started to be built. And the reason they continued to work on it may well have changed over time.” hundreds of years it took to complete,” said Susan Martindale, manager of English Heritage, the charitable trust that manages Stonehenge.

However, thanks to recent studies by CoxNow we know a fascinating detail about one of the world’s most enigmatic sites: it once acted as a giant echo chamber, amplifying sounds made within the circle for those inside, but shielding noise from those outside the circle.

This find has led some to question whether the monument was actually built as a ritual site for a small, elite group.

This new approach to place has taken a decade of work.

Replicating a wonder

While researching “the sonic wonders of the world” 10 years ago, Cox began to wonder if studying the acoustic properties of Stonehenge might help unlock some of its secrets.

“I realized that there was a technique in acoustics that had never been applied to prehistoric sites before and that was scaled acoustic modelling,” said Cox, who first put it to use on Stonehenge.

The researcher set out to create a 1:12 scale replica that he could test inside the semi-anechoic chamber, a room that absorbs virtually all sound thanks to geometric foam covering all surfaces except the floor.

To create the replica, Cox was first provided with a computer model from English Heritage, giving him a better understanding of what Stonehenge looked like in its most complete configuration, around 4,000 years ago.

“If you go to modern Stonehenge, it’s a magnificent site, but a lot of stones are missing or some are lying on the ground,” he said. “This [configuración] it is special. Actually, from about 2000 B.C. C. onwards, it changed a lot for about a millennium.”

In total, the process of creating 157 stones using 3D printing and molding techniques took about six months to complete. During that time, Cox said his dining room floor was covered with pieces of the project in a painstaking effort to achieve the qualities of real stone to scale.

The implementation

Once the stones were painted gray and arranged in the correct distribution based on the computer model, the challenges of the testing process began.

“Everything is one-twelfth the size in real life, and that means we have to test 12 times as often,” he said. “You have to get all the speakers and microphones that work in those frequency ranges and they’re not commonly available.”

To complete each test, Cox and his team placed speakers around the stones and played the various frequencies they were interested in measuring. The microphones in the room collected data on how the stones affected the sound.

Through mathematical processing, Cox was able to create a computer model that simulates the acoustic properties of Stonehenge, and can distort voices or music to give an idea of ​​how they would sound inside the circle.

The results surprised him: Although Stonehenge has no ceiling or floor, sound bounces off the gaps in the stones and remains within the space. In acoustics, persistent sound is known as reverberation.

“We know that music is enhanced by reverb, so we figured if music was played back, it would sound a little more powerful and punchy inside the circle,” he said.

What does this imply?

One of the most notable findings from Cox’s research is the effect of stones on voice directionality.

In an open, natural setting, such as the grassy hill on which Stonehenge is built, a speaker speaking behind a listener’s back would only be understood by about a third.

The reflections from the stones at Stonehenge would have amplified the voice by four decibels, bringing the number of understandable sentences to 100%.

These results showed that Stonehenge would have allowed people inside the circle to hear each other quite well, while those outside would have been excluded from any ceremony taking place.

Cox’s research adds to a growing body of evidence that Stonehenge may have been used for rituals reserved for a few.

And one study even points to the possibility that a hedge has been grown to protect the view of those not participating.

“The research definitely provides more insight into how Stonehenge could be used. Even if you walk away, there are always stone reflections to reinforce your voice, so it doesn’t really matter if you can’t see the person speaking. It would be pretty good for the oral communication,” said the researcher.

a fascinating effect

Cox compares the acoustic properties of Stonehenge to the difference between standing in an empty cinema and being in a cathedral.

Going in and out of those buildings for someone today might not have much of an effect, but Cox notes that the late Neolithic people who built Stonehenge and who weren’t used to the acoustics of large walls and enclosed spaces would likely have encountered the fascinating effect

After the initial findings were published in 2020, Cox and his colleagues began tackling new questions, such as ways that people within the Stonehenge circle could change the acoustics.

The team recently completed a new set of measurements by placing up to 100 small wooden figurines around the model.

“We know that the people inside would have changed the acoustics because we absorb sound,” he said. “We want to quantify how it might have changed as more people entered the circle, because presumably there were people inside the circle during the ceremonies.”

Acoustic investigation, he believes, is another tool to find more clues and build a clearer picture of the site’s qualities.

“If we think about human ceremonies, they usually involve some kind of sound, whether it’s music, speaking or singing. And we know that if they really wanted to be heard, people should have been inside the circle,” he said.

“The problem with acoustic archeology is that the sound disappears, so we can never be sure what was done there.”

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC Mundo. Download the new version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss out on our best content.