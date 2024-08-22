The Stone of Madness is the new strategy game from the authors of BlasphemousThe Game Kitchen, who presented the game at Gamescom 2024 with an engaging story trailer introducing the characters and setting.

Coming in 2025 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo SwitchThe Stone of Madness has the traits of a psychological horror adventure, which catapults us inside a Spanish monster that serves as both a mental asylum and an inquisitorial prison.

Five prisoners of the macabre building decide to escape and we will have to accompany them on this tortuous journey, using their peculiar abilities, moving in the shadows, avoiding guards, solving puzzles and facing disturbing creatures.

The protagonists, however, are people weakened by imprisonment and equipped with a precarious balanceso we will have to pay attention to every situation to avoid triggering a mental breakdown that will alter our perceptions and put our survival at risk.