Fernando Beltrán is one of the names of the moment. The midfielder from Chivas de Guadalajara has had a spectacular close in the regular phase of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX and had a stellar presentation in the playoffs. The soccer player who won the bronze medal with the Mexican National Team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is in Gerardo Martino’s sights to join the Tri Mayor after Carlos Rodríguez’s injury.
The ‘Nene’ lives a sweet present that even brings him closer to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. However, a little over a year ago his reality was very different. The footballer was completely erased by Víctor Manuel Vucetich, who was then a Chivas de Guadalajara coach. The player was about to go out on loan to Necaxa at the request of ‘King Midas’, who did not see the conditions for him to continue in the Sacred Flock.
For the first time since Vucetich’s departure, Fernando Beltrán referred to the bad moment he experienced under the orders of the veteran and winning technical director.
“A year and a half ago I was going through a bad time. The coach who was there (Vucetich) told me that my passes were not productive. That I was not a decisive player, that I was not a player who neither attacked nor defended. I went through a bad time , but today, thank God, I show it on the pitch. I feel happy, I’m going through a great moment and I owe it to my family, who was always there”
– Fernando Beltran
In the regular phase of the championship, Beltrán played 14 games, scored one goal and gave two assists. In the playoff he played a game and scored a very important goal for the Sacred Flock.
#stone #Fernando #Beltrán #Víctor #Manuel #Vucetich
Leave a Reply