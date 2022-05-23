“I would like to get it back, it’s the first …”. Stefano Pioli had immediately launched an appeal for the medal that had been stolen from him by some fan / delinquent who during the invasion of the field at the final whistle of Sassuolo-Milan. The League had immediately accepted the appeal and is ready to give him a new one. But in the meantime, a video has appeared on Instagram that suggests (euphemism …) who the culprits of the theft are. We initially see a couple of guys, then the medal appears with the words “Thanks Pioli” … We’ll see if they have the good sense to return it to its rightful owner.