It had been stolen from the coach during the invasion of the field at the final whistle of Sassuolo-Milan. A video appears on social media showing the object with an inscription that leaves no doubt …
“I would like to get it back, it’s the first …”. Stefano Pioli had immediately launched an appeal for the medal that had been stolen from him by some fan / delinquent who during the invasion of the field at the final whistle of Sassuolo-Milan. The League had immediately accepted the appeal and is ready to give him a new one. But in the meantime, a video has appeared on Instagram that suggests (euphemism …) who the culprits of the theft are. We initially see a couple of guys, then the medal appears with the words “Thanks Pioli” … We’ll see if they have the good sense to return it to its rightful owner.
May 23, 2022 (change May 23, 2022 | 9:08 pm)
