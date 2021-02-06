His name was Alberto, and he was a firing officer for the destroyer ‘Almirante Valdés’. At dawn on July 18, 1940, he was shot, and buried in the Cádiz cemetery with a ring with his wife’s name. The relatives of the Cartagena military man, from San Antón, have been located thanks to social networks, which have allowed him to contact his grandson. The Association for the Recovery of Democratic, Social and Political Memory of San Fernando (AMEDE) has located the family of the Cartagena military man executed by the Franco regime in 1940, named Alberto García Martínez, after finding his remains in one of the seven graves of the San Fernando cemetery (Cádiz).

That of García Martínez, who was 43 years old at the time of his death, is one of the 229 bodies buried in the graves dug in the cemetery, after being shot during the Civil War and years immediately afterwards.

So far, bone samples from the femur of 108 corpses have been exhumed and transferred to the Center for Genomics and Oncology Research (GENYO) of the University of Granada – among them, that of this soldier – along with DNA samples from some living relatives.

García Martínez, who habitually resides on Calle San Pedro in the Cartagena neighborhood of San Antón, was shot in the head at 6:00 a.m. on June 18, 1940, in front of the west wall of the Cadiz cemetery, and then buried under earth inside a wooden box.

Eighty years later, his remains have been located and identified thanks to the two rings that the corpse wore on the index finger of the right hand; one, the thickest, with his name, and the other, with that of his wife, Dionisia.

The association has managed to locate through social networks a grandson of the military, a descendant of his son also named Alberto, who at the time of his father’s death was seven months old. In addition to this child, the soldier had a daughter, María Mercedes, who was nine years old.

As Jorge Cepillo, the archaeologist who directs the intervention in the graves, has explained to Europa Press, in order to determine definitively if that body corresponds to Alberto’s – although all the evidence indicates this – it is necessary that one of his descendants be carried out an AND test.

In the event that the tests are positive, living relatives will have the possibility of taking over the body or burying it in a collective grave, like a pantheon, which will be built in the same cemetery where they were buried.

García Martínez was a firing officer for the destroyer ‘Almirante Valdés’, one of the ships of the Spanish Navy that participated in the war in the service of the Second Republic. The ‘Admiral Valdés’ left Cartagena with the republican squad on March 5, 1939, heading for Bizerte (Tunisia), where he arrived on the 11th of that month. On April 2, the ship set sail again for the port of Cádiz.

Before his death, García Martínez confessed and received communion, as the notes taken by the religious who attended his execution collect. These data, together with the notes on the other shot, are part of a book that was kept in the Church of San Fernando and that was recovered in the 1980s. According to the AMEDE investigation, there are 18 Murcians who appear in the list of executed and buried in the municipality. So far only the relatives of three of them have been located.

The list of those executed in the Andalusian town reveals that half were soldiers from various parts of the country, although there are also teachers, local politicians (the entire municipal Corporation was executed) and people without resources. The first Murcian executed in San Fernando, according to the chronological order of deaths, is Juan Torrecilla Legaz (Cartagena), stoker on the ship ‘Cánovas del Castillo’, who died at the age of 45 in July 1936.

The second is José Requena Pérez, a service officer of the Navy, a native of Cartagena. Diego Noguera Ortega, from Cartagena, was the third of the Murcians found in the Cadiz cemetery. Francisco Díaz García (La Unión, 23 years old), Federico Díaz Romera (Cartagena, 21 years old), José Viñas Rivero (San Pedro del Pinatar, 19 years old), Salvador Martínez Aranda (Alums, Cartagena, 24 years old), Juan Moya Vera ( Lorca, 34 years old) and Tomás Fernández Osete (Cartagena, 46 years old) were shot on December 30, 1936. They were all shipwrecked by ‘Almirante Ferrándiz’. Luis García Martel, also from Cartagena, was executed in 1936. Juan José Martínez Blanca, Antonio Inglés Andreu, Guillermo Campoy Zapata, José Bautista Rubio, Emilio Antón Martínez and Juan Serrano García were also buried in the San Fernando grave.