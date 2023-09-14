Cuisine, tradition and territory are at the center of the “Stoccafisso Festival” of Badalucco, on Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th the “50 + 1” edition will be staged. During the “Stocafissu in Baucogna” (stockfish Badalucceese style) 3 quintals of fine Norwegian fish will be prepared, processed, cooked and distributed by the 60 volunteers of the Pro Loco, which organizes the event together with the Municipality. The great celebration of Badalucco will begin on Saturday, when the project for the future Mary Crawford Ligurian Archaeological Museum will be presented in Piazza Umberto Eco at 5pm. The gala dinner will be held at 8pm, to promote dialogue between the institutions around Badalucchese stockfish and local cuisine. The partnership with the Ruffini-Aicardi hotel institute is confirmed, in a school-work alternation project between reception and dining room staff.

On Saturday at 9pm in Piazza Marconi the musical evening will begin with “Divina Show”, a journey through the disco hits of the 70s. The key day is Sunday with the stockfish tasting, from 11. At 10.30 the town will be crossed by the notes of the Santa Cecilia musical band. The typical recipe can be tasted in Piazzas Marconi, Rodi and Umberto Teco (a street food corner is also planned with Umami Restaurant and Birrificio Nadir). For the whole day, a free service will be active with three shuttle buses from Taggia station, another will run between Oxentina and Montalto. The one between Badalucco and stockfish is a combination that is lost in the mists of time. It is said that between 1580 and 1600, during a siege by the Saracens, the people of Badalucco managed to resist thanks to the large supply of a then almost unknown food, stockfish.

It has always had a prominent place in local cuisine due to its low cost, ease of transport and the possibility of long conservation. It entered as the main course in the traditional lunch of the priors. In 1971 the Pro loco organized the first festival. Numerous collateral events are planned on Sunday: in Piazza Duomo a market of artisanal products, at the sports field inflatables for children, at the Art Gallery the exhibition “The Emotions immersive experience of Narciso” by Christian Di Fraia. A free guided tour with Raffaella Asdente will start from Piazza Duomo at 5pm.

Music from 2.30pm in Piazza Umberto Eco with Berben duo, in Piazza Rodi with Fabio Casanova, in Piazza Duomo the duo Pan and Pumata. In Piazza Marconi in the afternoon there will be a DJ set with Tex and a Show girls burlesque show by Ad Astra Event, from 6pm dances with the Luca Canali orchestra, to 11.30pm Nicholas Deplano aka Feet DJ. «It will be the 50 + 1 edition – states Mauro Panizzi, president of the Pro Loco – because it seemed right to pay homage to what was the edition that marked the change in our event par excellence». The mayor Matteo Orengo underlines the great news: «It is certainly the location: we are able to give the Festival a new square». —

