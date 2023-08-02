Nervous session on the world stock markets after the decision of the credit rating agency Fitch to lower the US debt note by one notch, snatching the ‘Triple A’ from the first world power as a reflection of the expected fiscal deterioration and the high and growing state debt.

After the cut, in which the political crisis unleashed in the process of suspending the debt ceiling has had a lot to do with it, the US rating stands at AA+. And only the Moody’s agency maintains the highest solvency grade for the country’s long-term debt, after S&P Global did the same in 2011.

For her part, the US Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, has criticized Fitch’s decision to lower the US rating, describing the measure as “arbitrary” and pointing out that it has been taken on the basis of “outdated data”. “I strongly disagree with the Fitch Ratings decision. The Fitch Ratings change announced today is arbitrary and based on outdated data,” Yellen said.

With trading volumes low, investors have taken advantage of the news to move away from the stock market after some very positive months for the market. The Ibex-35 falls more than 1.4% and loses 9,400 points, further moving away from the highs of the year that it had touched in recent days, even above 9,600.

The main European stock markets also opened this Wednesday with a negative sign: 1.22% for Frankfurt, 1.18% for Paris, 0.82% for London and 1.12% for Milan. And Wall Street futures also anticipate red numbers.

The national park must also deal with other obstacles such as the collapse of Unicaja, which is left with more than 6% after the Oceanwood fund announced the sale of 7.06% of the entity’s share capital for 187.5 million of euros.

As a consequence, the member of the board of directors of the company appointed by Oceanwood, David Vaamonde Juanatey, has submitted his resignation as proprietary director.