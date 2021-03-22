Panels of the Palacio de la Bolsa de Madrid, this Monday. Vega Alonso del Val / EFE

The Ibex 35 has dropped 1.76% of its value this Monday, its second biggest drop so far this year. The BBVA bank has led the losses due to the monetary instability that Turkey is experiencing, one of the main markets of the entity, caused by the dismissal of the governor of the country’s central bank last Saturday. To this has been added the bump of tourism companies on the Spanish stock market and on foreign exchanges, where the idea has penetrated since last Thursday that this summer there will not be a considerable reactivation of tourism due to the delay in vaccination. Outside of Spain, the markets have not experienced a remarkable day either, but they have managed to close in tables: the Eurostoxx 50 has lost 0.08%.

Banking entities have once again marked the difference between the Spanish Stock Market and those of neighboring countries, according to Rui da Mota, an analyst at Afi. “Banks have suffered a lot this Monday, the sector that weighs the most on the Ibex,” he highlights. “They had been the great beneficiaries of the last two months, but the drop in interest rates and the collection of profits has punished them,” adds the analyst. The Stoxx 600 index, which groups together entities from Europe and the United Kingdom, has yielded more than 1% this Monday after hitting annual highs last Thursday.

BBVA shares have lost 7.72% of their value in just one day due to the crisis of the Turkish lira unleashed this weekend, after the government of Recep Tayyip Erdogan removed by surprise the governor of the central bank. This movement has translated this Monday into a collapse of up to 17% in the value of the lira against the dollar, which has later partially recovered. Da Mota rules out that this could cause a solvency problem in the Spanish bank, but he does admit that it is not good news: “The market does not like these things.” The rest of the Spanish financial institutions also suffered heavy losses this Monday. Sabadell stands out, which has dropped 3.75%, followed by Santander, CaixaBank, Bankinter and Bankia, which have lost between 1% and 2%.

The arrival of spring has not encouraged investors in the tourism sector, who since last Thursday have abandoned their positions in airlines in a whirlwind in view of the growth of infections in Europe and the delay in vaccination in the Old Continent. The air operator IAG – owner of Iberia, British Airways and Vueling – has plummeted 5.5% on the Ibex 35. The same has happened with airlines listed in Europe, such as Jet2 (-6.9%) and Ryanair (-4.4%), the same day that the British health minister, Helen Whately, asked her fellow citizens not to book their summer holidays yet: “I would say to people: wait a bit,” he said in the BBC. In Spain, Hoteles Meilá (-3.2%), the airport manager Aena (-2.77%) and the reservation company Amadeus (-1.7%) have also succumbed to the bad forecasts.

Only seven values ​​of the Madrid stock market have been saved this Monday from the red numbers, most of them energy companies. Above all of them, Siemens stood out, with 3.2%, and Solaria (+ 2.25%).

Beyond the Ibex, the day has progressed dull in the rest of Europe, with the German DAX, the Dutch AEX and the Italian FTSE gaining less than half a point, while the French CAC has lost 0.5%. On the other side of the Atlantic, the Nasdaq technology market has fallen off the hook and added more than 1.5% by mid-afternoon, while the S & P500, the main US index, gained slightly less than one point.