Bad Three Kings Day for the stock market. In a business day for the Spanish Stock Market, the Ibex-35 has started the session with a fall of 1.3%, which has led the selective to 8,680 points. In this way, the selective falls to the level that it had before the end of 2021 and sees the scant gains accumulated during the first days of this 2022 dragged down.

The stock market is being fundamentally affected by the announcement that the Federal Reserve of the United States gave yesterday, that it could bring forward the rise in interest rates to March.

It also occurs in a context of high omicron infections, and the consequences it can cause on economic growth, as well as the appearance of another variant of Covid-19 in France, temporarily called Ihu.

Thus, the Madrid selective lost the psychological level of 8,800 points as soon as the market opened, after the bad behavior of the US Stock Exchange, with the Dow Jones falling 1.07%, the S&P 500 1.94% and the Nasdaq another 3.34%.

In the early stages of the session, the only security listed in green was CaixaBank (with a rise of 0.8%), at the same time that the rest of the banks fell the least, as they were the only ones that could benefit from a gradual increase in interest rates.

Despite the impact that the US indices have had in Spain, the rest of the European stock markets woke up with slight increases of 0.64% in the case of Frankfurt, 1.2% in Paris, and 0.57% in the From london.

On the other hand, the price of a barrel of Brent quality oil, a reference for the Old Continent, stood at a price of 81 dollars, after rising 3.74%, while Texas stood at 78 dollars, when boosting another 3.51%.

Finally, the price of the euro against the dollar stood at 1.1297 ‘greenbacks’, while the Spanish risk premium stood at 72 basis points, with the interest required on the ten-year bond at 0.574%.