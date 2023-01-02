By Anthony Boadle and Paula Laier and Luana Maria Benedito

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Markets had a first negative reaction on President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s first full day in office on Monday after he promised to prioritize social issues and combat inequalities while extending an exemption from fuel taxes and halted privatizations.

The dollar rose 1.5% against the real in morning trading, while the São Paulo stock exchange’s main index, the Ibovespa, fell 3.0% around 2 pm. Petrobras shares fell nearly 6%.

In speeches given at his inauguration in Brasília on Sunday, Lula promised that the fight against hunger and inequality would be the hallmark of his third term in the Presidency, again criticizing the spending cap rule, which he classified as “stupidity”, and promising revoke it, even though he has rejected any “spending” and has promised a responsible government.

This Monday, Lula instructed ministers to revoke measures to privatize state-owned companies taken by the previous government of Jair Bolsonaro, including studies to sell Petrobras, Correios and state broadcaster EBC.

On Sunday, he had already signed a decree extending the fuel exemption, a measure approved by his predecessor with the aim of lowering prices on the eve of the election, but which will deprive the Treasury of 52.9 billion reais a year in revenue.

The federal fuel tax exemption will last for one year for diesel and biodiesel and two months for gasoline and ethanol, according to a decree published in the Official Gazette this Monday.

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, had said that the exemption would not be extended, creating a first division in the new government, but Senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN), nominated for president of Petrobras, said that the extension would go ahead.

Haddad said on Monday that he will not accept a fiscal result this year that is not better than the current deficit forecast of 220 billion reais, and promised a reliable fiscal result.

“We are not here for adventures,” he said in a speech, trying to calm market jitters.

Lula, who lifted millions of Brazilians out of poverty during his first two terms from 2003 to late 2010, criticized Bolsonaro for allowing hunger to return to the country and wept during his address to supporters on Sunday as he described the increase in poverty.

Lula spends his first day in office meeting with more than a dozen heads of state who attended his inauguration.

The meetings began with the King of Spain and continued with South American presidents, including the left-wing leaders of Argentina, Chile and Bolivia, as well as representatives of Cuba and Venezuela, and the Vice President of China, Wang Qishan.

In one of his first decisions on Sunday, Lula instructed his cabinet to review Bolsonaro’s decision to place some of his government documents under 100-year secrecy.

In his inaugural address to Congress, Lula said that he does not seek revenge, but that any crimes committed in the Bolsonaro government will be held accountable with due process of law.

Bolsonaro traveled to Florida 48 hours before the end of his term, an absence that insulates him from any immediate legal risk after losing his presidential immunity, legal experts said, as he faces investigations into his anti-democratic rhetoric and the way he handled it. with the Covid-19 pandemic.