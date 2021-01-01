The stock market created another history on the first day of the year. Sensex today touched a new high of 47954.54 on Friday. The Nifty also touched the 14,036.45 level. Let us tell you that due to buying in IT, auto and select banking and financial stocks, the major stock indices Sensex and Nifty recorded gains during the early trade on the new year. BSE Sensex gains 171.60 points in early trade 47,922.93 Was at the level of. The NSE Nifty gained 44.35 points to reach 14,026.10. Thus, the Nifty crossed the 14,000 level for the first time.

Auto stocks led by Mahindra & Mahindra rose ahead of the monthly sales figures for vehicles. The Sensex gained the most by 2.3 percent in M&M. Apart from this, SBI, TCS, Infosys, Reliance, Larsen & Toubro and Bajaj Finance were also included in the rising stocks. On the other hand, profit booking led to the fall in Titan, ICICI Bank and Sun Pharma. According to provisional data of the stock market, FPI on Thursday bought shares worth Rs 1,135.59 crore on a gross basis.