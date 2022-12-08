LP MADRID Thursday, December 8, 2022, 7:14 p.m.



Fifth consecutive day in the red for the Spanish stock market, which leads the falls in Europe and is further away from 8,300 points. The Ibex 35 closed this Thursday with a decline of 0.79%, bringing it down to 8,225 points. The losses in these five negative days are limited, however, to just over 2%, a sign that investors are waiting before making any move next week, which will bring together two key meetings for the future of the economy and the fight against inflation: that of the United States Federal Reserve and the ECB.

The greatest decreases have been for Acciona and Grifols, which fell by 3.5% and 3%, respectively, followed by Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables (-2.52%), Telefónica (-2.42%), Enagás (- 2.07%) and Solaria (-1.95%).

In the banking sector, Santander lost 0.88%, BBVA fell 0.09%, Caixabank dropped 1.02%, Sabadell fell 0.40% and Bankinter, 1.61%.

On the opposite side, the highest rise of the session was recorded by ArcelorMittal, of 2.22%, after learning that it was inaugurating a 200 million project to reduce emissions at its plant in Ghent (Belgium). They also led the increases in the selective PharmaMar (+1.95%), Acerinox (+1.23%) and IAG (+1.10%).

The rest of the European stock markets also closed lower, except for Frankfurt, waiting for the central banks to meet. The London stock market fell 0.23%, in Paris the parquet fell 0.20% and Milan, 0.14%

The price of fuel falls



Likewise, the price of a barrel of Brent quality oil, a reference for the Old Continent, stood at a price of 77.38 dollars, with an increase of 0.27%, while Texas stood at 72.65 dollars. , with a rise of 0.83%.

The value of the euro against the dollar stood at 1.0545 ‘greenbacks’, while the Spanish risk premium stood at 97.7 basis points, with the interest required on the ten-year bond at 2.821%.

On the other hand, the average price of fuel in Spain has continued to fall this week, becoming cheaper by almost 3%, and gasoline and diesel remain below the prices prior to the bonus of 20 cents per liter that approved by the Government as of April 1. Specifically, the average price of a liter of gasoline this week stood at 1.688 euros, and that of diesel fell to 1.763 euros per liter.