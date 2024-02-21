Amr Obaid (Cairo)

The English newspaper “Daily Mail” headlined its cover saying: “City’s eye on the title,” as it wrote that the road to the “Premier League summit” has now been divided into 3 directions, and has become more heated after Manchester City’s victory and approaching Liverpool by a single point, thanks to Haaland’s decisive goal against… Brentford, and indicated that the “exceptional” scorer ended a state of frustration that struck him during the previous confrontation with Chelsea, after he wasted a huge number of scoring opportunities, but he returned to performing his “normal task”, by scoring the winning goal during a difficult confrontation, which he succeeded in untying and putting “ “Bib Battalion” is at the heart of the “Fiery Conflict.”

As for the “Mirror” headline, it was more funny by saying, “Stung by the horse’s tail,” referring to the late blow that Haaland directed “with his famous haircut” to Brentford, to “kill the bees,” as it described it with a decisive sting, which put the scorer and Guardiola’s team back on the right track in the match. League struggle, and “Mirror” did not forget to discuss Haaland’s retention of the top scorers in the “Premier League”, after he raised his tally to 17 goals, despite his long absence due to injury, moving him away by two goals from Mohamed Salah, the Liverpool star, and continuing his successful career in order to keep the “boot”. Golden.

Most English newspapers were delighted with what “The Blue Moon” presented against “The Bees”, as “Express” said that City embarked on a successful journey towards second place, bringing more pressure to the two leading teams, “The Reds” and “The Gunners”, and “Star Sports” headlined its cover With a funny word, “I caught you,” a reference to the “burning” game between the teams at the forefront of the “Premier League,” where City caught up with Liverpool while Arsenal chased them, and confirmed that Haaland ended the “heavenly” tension and ignited the tournament, while “The Telegraph” wrote that Haaland was “shut up.” Skeptics and silenced the voices of criticism that targeted the City squad recently, after it became one step away from the summit.