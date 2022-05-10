‘The stillness in the storm’ is in the middle of filming, a film that talks about love in two different times of life and whose filming also takes place in two moments: the first took place in April and has just finished, and in June the second part will take place.

Loreto Mauleón (‘Patria’), in his first starring role in a feature film, and Iñigo Gastesi (‘La linea invisible’) lead the cast as the couple on which the story hinges. She is accompanied by Aitor Beltrán and Vera Milan. Behind the camera, Alberto Gastesi from San Sebastian in his debut as a feature film director after extensive experience as a short filmmaker and director of advertising spots.

‘The stillness in the storm’ follows a couple in two very significant moments of their lives, marked by storms: Lara (Loreto Mauleón) and Daniel (Iñigo Gastesi) met on a stormy day. They were young then, they were in love and the future seemed like a distant country full of opportunities. Years later, their paths cross again – another storm, the same city – but they have changed. Halfway between the past and the present, ‘The stillness in the storm’ explores the love story of two people whose lives, in other circumstances, in other times, could have taken other paths. The script is signed by Álex Merino (‘The Flowers of Hell’, in pre-production) and Alberto Gastesi himself.

Gastesi gives some clues about the film: «It is a story about the impossibility of reviving, but also about the impossibility of a certain cinema: it talks about people of a generation who cannot find a place and who do not allow themselves a story, a way of disenchantment shared here between two strangers who are really not so strangers: two lives that meet in the present but that also crossed paths before, fleetingly». And he adds about this shooting in two parts: «It is an opportunity to create with the greatest freedom: shooting in two parts separated by months, rewriting text with Álex until the eve and relying on the enthusiastic energy of a team that mixes beginners with experience. Themes and forms already told in my shorts appear, such as the irruption of coincidences, the mirror and the reflection in the simultaneous creation and decline of the couple, the second rounds, the reverses and cracks in the linear narrative, the vertigo». Thus, what has already been filmed corresponds to the past of the protagonists, and what remains to be filmed will correspond to the present.

“It speaks of people of a generation that does not find a place and that does not allow a story, a form of disenchantment shared here between two strangers who are not really so: Two lives that meet in the present but that crossed before also, in a fleeting way”, concludes Alberto Gastesi.

‘The stillness in the storm’ (‘Gelditasuna ekaitzean’ in Basque), is shot and takes place in San Sebastián, in black and white, and will be spoken in a combination of Basque and Spanish. It has Esteban Ramos (‘The Unit’, ‘The Big Lie’) as director of photography, Itziar Otxoa is the production director and Alejandra Arróspide (‘For The Good Times’) signs the artistic direction. It is a production of a Vidania Films production, which has the support of the Basque Government. Its premiere is scheduled for next fall.