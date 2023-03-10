On October 16, 1956, at the age of 89 and already established as one of the most outstanding architects in history, Frank Lloyd Wright announced at a motley press conference in the hotel’s ballroom Chicago Sherman House what would be his most ambitious project, a skyscraper 1,609 meters high, which would make the empire state building outside, according to his own words, “a mouse”.

(See also: This is the futuristic megacity that will be the largest construction of man)

The comparison with the iconic building of NY it was not accidental at all. It was, at that time, the tallest tower in the world.

“This is The Illinois, gentlemen,” Wright told the assembled reporters, officials and colleagues, in front of a 25-foot-tall sheet showing the sketch of the building, also known as The High Mile Tower, which would house all the government offices spread across Chicago. The initial expectation and stupor was more than understandable, due to the revolutionary and audacious nature of the design: 528 floors, 76 elevators (atomic powered and cabins five stories high, to carry passengers five stories at a time) and enough space for 100,000 people, 15,000 cars and the landing of 100 helicopters.

The work, of course, never began; Wright had no site, no client, and no budget for this megaproject.. A curator of Illinois history materials commented that the press conference had been just “an incredible attention grabber.”

Legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright

Stuart Graff, president and CEO of the Arizona-based Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, told La Nación: “From my point of view, Mile High was a dream project rather than a serious construction proposal. In it, Wright revealed how organic design principles could be used in a skyscraper of monumental proportions, and not just in the smaller-scale works he was actually building. It must be remembered that, at the same time that he was proposing the Mile High, he was also pushing for dense, dehumanized cities to be set aside in favor of what he called Broadacre City, in which all the functions traditionally contained in the urban core could be distributed and integrated with natural and agricultural landscapes, and the urban core eliminated totally or in a substantial part. All of this leads me to say that I’m not sure he ever intended to build Mile High or thought it could be built. But if it were built, it would be great.”

(More: The five essential works of the new Pritzker prize: David Chipperfield)

Wright, author of the extremely famous Kaufmann residence, also known as “the house with the waterfall”, located in Bear Run, Pennsylvania, passed away on April 9, 1959, six months before another of his memorable works, the Guggenheim Museum in New York, opened to the public. What did not die was the dream of building a megatower more than a kilometer and a half high, which curiously came back to life when, in the early 2000s, the idea of ​​building a building of that height in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, initially called Kingdom Tower. Would Wright’s dream finally come true?

the arabic building

For now, reality seems to put a brake on ambition. In 2008, the analysis of the soil where the Jeddah Tower structure would be located forced the developer to rethink that goal and reduce the final height to 1,000 meters.

And the architect who was going to be in charge of the project was discarded because he did not have enough experience for a company of such magnitude, much more complex than imagined, after which a contest was held in which renowned studios such as Kohn Pedersen Fox, Pickard Chilton, Pelli Clarke Pelli (from the Tucuman architect who died in 2019), Foster+Partners and Skidmore, Owings and Merrill (SOM), and in which the firm Adrian Smith +Gordon Gill Architecture, by the American architect Adrian Smith, author of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai (when he was still a member of SOM), at 828 meters, the tallest building in the world to date. Smith also designed other skyscrapers such as the Nanjing Greenland Financial Center in Nanjing (China), the Trump International Hotel and Tower (Chicago) and the Jin Mao Tower (Shanghai). The construction of the Jeddah Tower started in 2013.

When asked by La Nación if the plans outlined by Wright in 1956 had served as inspiration for the Jeddah Tower, Smith said that “as an inspiration yes, but as a building no.” And he clarified: “The images of the Mile High that Frank Lloyd Wright did are purely thematic. They don’t work in reality as he intended them to. You have to keep in mind that it was based on atomic elevators and 75-meter lease spaces, which are more appropriate for warehouses than for offices or residential housing.”

(Also: The absurd story of the smallest skyscraper in the world)

Speculating on the challenges that Wright’s project may have faced, Smith noted that “actually, the overall shape of the tower may work well as far as wind is concerned. ANDIt is the interior space that has not been thought of as a habitable building. I’m sure there wasn’t a lot of thought given to the structure or the safety measures and elevator systems either.”.

Wright’s design for the Illinois reflected that of deep taproot trees, with a central antenna-line structure from which four wing-like buttresses with cantilevered floors would extend. The “tap root” was a 15-story-deep substructure resembling an upside-down Eiffel Tower, from which the central concrete and steel core would rise. Wright considered steel for the structure, which implied the risk of swaying on the higher floors. This could be countered by the use of a tensioned frame and a tripod base. The latter can be seen in the Burj Khalifa.

But many of the challenges that Wright must have imagined remain to this day. “Each so-called supertall (super-tall) building has to be approached from the point of view of its location,” explains Smith.

And he adds: “You must consider the position and materials on the site to support its structure, the intensity of the air currents of the place, the shape of the building to mitigate the various loads imposed by the horizontal forces of the wind and vortices, that affect structural stability. Elevator technology is evolving with buildings of these characteristics and performance improves every decade. We know more today than we did 5, 10 or 20 years ago, but every time you design a new tallest tower in the world there will be something you won’t know for sure until it’s built and up and running.”

in ellipses

The developer of the building is the Jeddah Economic Company, which has as partners the Kingdom Holding Company, Abrar Holding and the Kilaa Jeddah Company. As reported, the Jeddah tower will have 135 floors (occupied by offices, apartments and a hotel, the Four Seasons) and an observatory on level 157. Its structure will be based on 270 piles embedded 105 meters deep.

(It may interest you: This is how they moved a colossal building with 600 employees inside and without cutting services)

The amount of cement used in its foundations would fill 15 Olympic-sized swimming pools, and the fiber optic cables used in the building will have a length of 1,500 kilometers. There are many curiosities that surround an undertaking of this proportion: the temperature at the top of the building will be approximately 4 degrees lower than at the base; if a stone were thrown from above, it would take 11.4 seconds to reach the pavilion below; and even using the high-speed elevators it will take 66 and a half seconds to reach the observatory.

What did Smith do after being selected to run Jeddah Tower? He explains it himself: “I applied what we had learned when making the Burj Khalifa and we improved the shape to withstand the wind conditions and the detachment of vortices. We’ve expanded its base to increase its grounding and distribute gravity load, and we’ve simplified the shape to match Kingdom’s (the developer’s) new aspirations. The above concept of a mile high at this site is much more complex than the issue of soils at jeddah. I think a whole new level of typology is required, more like a megastructure, with more than a single vertical tower to satisfy all the criteria that a building that tall or even two kilometers tall will impose. Any current discussion at this stage is pure speculation.”

The Jeddah Tower, whose initial cost was estimated at 1.2 billion dollars, stopped construction in 2018, due to problems in the Saudi Arabian economy. The works were to resume in early 2020, when the covid-19 pandemic broke out. There is talk of restarting the works, but this is in a preliminary stage. “About 45-50% of the structure of the tower and all the logistics planning to build it are complete, including the most difficult and expensive aspects, mainly the foundation and the large foundation. That represents a great investment to date. Today it will be more expensive to finish than if construction had continued normally, because inflation is now a major factor,” says Smith, whose dream of building a mile-high building is still alive.

Do you think it will be possible one day? Was the last question.

“Yeah”.

patrick barnabas

THE NATION – GDA

Argentina

More news at eltiempo.com