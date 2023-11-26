In an article published in the newspaper “Folha de S. Paulo”, president of the Senate said that decisions need to be taken by the majority of ministers

The president of the Federal Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said that the only objective of the PEC approved in the Upper House that limits the powers of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) is to reinforce the “principle of collegiality”. The congressman published an opinion article in the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo in this weekend.

“If one Power is going to interfere in the decisions of another, let it be through the majority of its members. When Congress analyzes Executive Branch vetoes, the decision to maintain or overturn them must be taken by a majority. It would be unacceptable, for example, if the president of Congress could, monocratically, override a presidential veto”wrote Pacheco.

The senator argued that the same rule that applies to the Legislature needs to apply to the Judiciary. “It seems to me, and it seemed to the senators, that it is reasonable that the principle applies to situations in which the Supreme Court controls the constitutionality of Executive and Legislative acts”he said.

Pacheco stated that the PEC was democratically debated and that every Power is subject to the control of another Power. According to the president of the Senate, it is human nature that prominent positions bring with them the desire for more power.

“Exactly for this reason, the laws take care to establish limits on its exercise. What should these limits be? It is the Legislature’s mission to decide. And one detail. The legal limits to Power, through checks and balances, are also —and this is rarely noticed— a mechanism for protecting Power itself against possible errors and excesses, which always bring consequences“, said the congressman.

The president of the Senate also said that the “strangeness” It is “uneasiness” regarding the approval of the PEC in the Upper House can be explained by the fact that Brazil is a “relatively young democracy”.

“Perhaps this episode, instead of being seen as a crisis, could represent an opportunity to overcome this. I hope that we all emerge better from this circumstance. Aware that none of us owns Brazilian democracy. It was, is and will be a collective construction. As it should be”he stated.

UNDERSTAND THE PEC

A PEC 8/2021 limits monocratic decisions in the STF. It was approved in the Senate, on Wednesday (Nov 22), by 52 votes in favor and 18 against. The proposal now goes to the Chamber of Deputies. The section that changed the rule on requests for review (extra deadline) was removed by the rapporteur, senator Amin Esperidião (PP-SC).

The text established that requests of this nature would be granted collectively, with a maximum period of 6 months. Today, in the Supreme Court, each minister can request a review individually, having a period of up to 90 days to resume the trial. The withdrawal took place after a request from party leaders and an amendment from the senator Otto Alencar (PSD-BA).

During the discussion, the rapporteur also accepted an amendment from the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), which proposed that, when an unconstitutionality is declared, the affected Power can defend itself. For example, if it was the Executive, it is up to the AGU (Attorney General of the Union). But if it is the Legislature, lawyers from the Chamber and Senate must defend it.

Another point accepted at the last minute by the proposal’s rapporteur was an amendment from the senator Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), which defined that STF ministers can still overturn normative acts of the President of the Republic in individual decisions. If the prohibition of monocratic decisions in these cases were maintained, the suspension of public policies or other acts of the president could only be taken by the plenary of the courts.

The PEC prohibits ministers from giving monocratic decisions that suspend:

effectiveness of laws; It is

acts of the President of the Republic, the Senate, the Chamber and Congress.

The government acted discreetly to avoid approval of the text, which is disliked by Supreme Court ministers and placed the president of the Senate under pressure from magistrates.

The proposal gained strength in Congress after you speak by the president of the STF, Roberto Barroso, at a UNE (National Union of Students) event. “We defeated censorship, we defeated censorship, we defeated torture, we defeated Bolsonarism”he stated.