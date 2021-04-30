American airline stewardess Kat Kamalani, made famous on social media by stories about her job, has revealed a way to get free drinks during the flight. She shared her observations in a video posted on her TikTok account.

According to the flight attendant, the easiest way to get a free drink on board is to tell the staff about any breakdown at your seat.

So, the stewardess advised passengers who noticed a breakdown of the table or air conditioner to inform the crew members about it, since then they can offer a free drink as an apology.

However, the flight attendant warned that the staff would not offer passengers anything in return if the person behaved rudely and disrespectfully with them.

In addition, Kamalani said that in case of flight cancellation or delay, passengers have the right to call the airline’s support service and ask for additional miles for the next flights.

Earlier in April, a flight attendant revealed the reason for the strange look of the flight attendants when boarding. She said that flight attendants are carefully evaluating travelers who board in order to ensure further safety during the flight.