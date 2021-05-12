American airline stewardess Kat Kamalani, made famous on social media by stories about her work, has revealed the truth about a secret security check for aircraft personnel. She shared the information on a video published in her TikTok-account.

According to the flight attendant, most major airports have a special screening system for crew members – Known Crew Member. Kamalani explained that this type of control eliminates the need to go through a full search by simply showing a special badge and opening the bag for inspection.

In addition, the flight attendant said that a lightweight option became possible because, when hiring, each member of the crew undergoes a serious check and is fingerprinted.

However, there are times when the flight attendants also go through a simple control along with all the travelers. “If you see a crew member going through the security system with everyone else, it means that he was randomly selected for this,” Kamalani clarified, adding that the crew members are allowed to carry liquids with them in bottles of over 100 milliliters.

