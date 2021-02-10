The American flight attendant revealed the generous bonuses she receives at her job, which surprised netizens. The girl shared the video on her page in TikTok…

The stewardess said that the main advantage of her profession is that the flight attendant and his immediate family are entitled to free flights within the country. Also, employees of her airline are given six additional tickets for flights every year, which can be given to friends or acquaintances.

The girl admitted that according to the rules of her airline, she can check in for a free flight 30 minutes before departure and subject to availability. On international flights, a small fee is charged from it, but nevertheless, the total cost of the ticket will be incomparably low.

Online users found these bonuses very attractive. “I want to be your friend”, “Great job!”, “Unbelievable!”, “I would like my whole family to become flight attendants,” they left such comments under the video.

Earlier in February, a Russian flight attendant revealed what secret skills every business aviation flight attendant should have. To them, the girl attributed the ability to beautifully serve dishes, knowledge of the main varieties of wines and knowledge of foreign languages.