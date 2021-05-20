American airline stewardess Kat Kamalani, who became famous on social networks for her stories about her work, shared tips on how to properly pack your suitcase for a trip. She shared her experience in a video published in her TikTok-account.

At first, the flight attendant recommended placing heavy things at the bottom of the bag – according to her, the suitcase packed in this way would not tip over due to incorrect weight distribution.

The girl also advised using special packaging covers or organizers for things – this will help you easily find the item you need and keep the suitcase tidy.

The third tip is to place the necklaces and chains in sticky wrap, compress it and fold it several times. This way of transporting jewelry will not allow them to get confused.

Earlier in May, Kamalani revealed the main mistakes of passengers during the flight. First of all, the flight attendant drew attention to the fact that people often do not know in what order to occupy the armrests of the seats. She also noticed that many travelers are unaware that if they choose a window seat, they are allowed to adjust the window shade as they wish.