Russian stewardess Rushana, who became famous on social networks for her stories about the profession, revealed the rules for stewardesses going to the toilet during a flight. The girl shared her experience in a video posted on TikTok-account…

So, answering questions from subscribers, an airline employee said that flight attendants are allowed to use the restroom during the flight. At the same time, she noted, the crew members use the same bathroom as the passengers. “We don’t have a separate toilet,” she added.

In addition, the girl explained what would happen if the flight attendant was very angry. “Well, probably, you will simply be deprived of attention,” Rushana clarified.

Also, a representative of the carrier told subscribers that if tourists feel sick on the plane, then they themselves must clean up after themselves. “Did you think we were doing this? Nope! ” – she concluded.

Earlier in February, a flight attendant revealed the secret meaning of gestures that crew members use to quietly communicate with each other. For example, a quick pointing glance towards one of the travelers may mean a request to pay attention to him.