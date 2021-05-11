American airline stewardess Kat Kamalani, made famous on social media for her job stories, has revealed the main mistakes travelers make during the flight. She shared her observations on a video published in her TikTok-account.

First of all, the flight attendant drew attention to the fact that people often do not know in what order to occupy the armrests of the seats. “If you are sitting in the center, then occupy both armrests, right and left! After all, one passenger has the opportunity to control the window shade as it is convenient for him, and a tourist sitting near the aisle can go to the restroom whenever he wants, ”the stewardess explained.

In addition, she said, many travelers are unaware that if they choose a window seat, they are allowed to adjust the window shade as they wish. “You can politely ask [соседа поднять или опустить шторку]but if the passenger at the window does not agree, then according to the rules nothing can be done about it, ”Kamalani said.

Earlier in April, a flight attendant revealed the reason for the strange look of the flight attendants when boarding. She said that flight attendants are carefully evaluating travelers who board in order to ensure further safety during the flight.