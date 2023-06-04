Delta Airlines flight attendant advises to always take alcohol wipes on the plane

The flight attendant of the American airlines Delta Airlines advised to always take alcohol wipes in your hand luggage. Tips for a successful plane trip shared by a crew member in a video in TikTok.

According to a flight attendant named Sisi, such a thing as a package of wet alcohol wipes can help passengers out in different situations. “The next time you’re on a flight and feel like you’re seasick, take out one tissue and hold it up to your nose. So you will cope with nausea, ”shared an employee of Delta Airlines.

In addition, the flight attendant called alcohol wipes necessary to remove unpleasant odors from shoes. “Just put a tissue in your shoes and the smell will go away. In addition, you can wet your armpits with a tissue if you sweat a lot,” Sisi advised.

In conclusion, the flight attendant noted that wipes can be used to wipe a soiled phone screen.

In February, American flight attendant Sierra Mist revealed in a TikTok video the reason for not using toilet paper during a flight. She explained that airplane toilets tend to have poor quality toilet paper, which often breaks at the most inopportune moment.