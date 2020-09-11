The stewardess, who calls herself Agatha, stood up in her arms within the aisle of the airplane and stunned customers along with her flexibility. The corresponding snapshot is printed on the web page @cabin_crew_beauties on Instagram, whose directors cowl the lives of varied flight attendants around the globe.

Within the picture, a crew member is standing the wrong way up close to the bathroom cubicle on board along with his legs raised the wrong way up. On the identical time, she is sporting the airline’s uniform, consisting of a brief navy blue skirt, a blue short-sleeved shirt and black high-heeled sneakers.

Subscribers have been delighted with the lady’s talents. “It appears very lovely! What a high-quality fellow she is “,” She simply has nice legs “,” Nice pose! Subsequent time attempt to put your legs straight “,” I might maintain her legs in order that she doesn’t fall, “customers wrote within the feedback.

In September, one other stewardess, fashionable on social media, posed for a photograph on the airplane, hanging from the overhead rack, and stunned followers. Within the picture, the lady hung the wrong way up within the enterprise class cabin, holding her fingers on the sting of the carry-on shelf and stretching her naked legs ahead in direction of the digital camera. On the identical time, she is sporting a uniform.