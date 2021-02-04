The stewardess of the Ukrainian low-cost airline SkyUp Airlines named some non-obvious requirements for crew members on board. She shared the corresponding video in her TikTok-account.

So, according to her, one of the prerequisites for hiring a flight attendant is the ability to swim. In addition, all applicants for such a position undergo rigorous special training in medical courses.

At the same time, the blogger noted, some airlines do not require applicants to have a higher education – an average level is quite enough. However, prospective flight crew members must be proficient in at least one foreign language.

The author of the video stressed that the work of a flight attendant is considered a female profession, and, according to her data, only 30 percent of men are involved in this area.

