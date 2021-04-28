Southwest Airlines flight attendant Carol Madden has filed a lawsuit against her employer for the death of her husband. This is reported by USA Today.

Madden says the spouse’s illness was caused by the carrier’s negligence in complying with health standards during the mandatory training for workers last summer. The flight attendant’s husband Bill, a veteran and former railroad engineer, drove Madden home after a day of training at the airport in Washington. After that, both spouses felt bad, and the passed tests for COVID-19 turned out to be positive. Bill’s health deteriorated rapidly – he died a few weeks later in the hospital.

According to the newspaper, the flight attendant demanded damages in the amount of more than three million dollars.

The airline expressed its condolences to the flight attendant. However, a Southwest Airlines spokesman said they have a responsibility to provide a “reasonably safe work environment” for employees, but they are not responsible for caring for employees’ families. In addition, the airline added that they could not verify where and under what circumstances the woman contracted the coronavirus.

