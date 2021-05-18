LONDON (Reuters) – Pushing twice the US currency Sterling pound To rise to its highest level in three months today, Tuesday, surpassing the $ 1.42 barrier, with the market growing optimistic about the recovery of the British economy after news that unemployment in the United Kingdom fell in the first quarter.

The dollar continued its decline to touch its lowest level since late February, affected by the improvement in investor appetite for risk.

Expectations that US interest rates will remain low helped cover concerns about the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Asia.

The sterling jumped above $ 1.42 for the first time since February in early London trade, reaching $ 1,422, before easing slightly to $ 1.4194 by 15.15 GMT.

But the British currency fell 0.1 percent against the European currency, to 86.03 pence per euro.