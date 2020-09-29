In Sleepless nights, Elizabeth Hardwick offers a fairly accurate description of the men traditionally labeled as “bachelors”: “The elegant and conservative bachelor conjures up an image of neat clothing, shoes fitted in wood lasts, mahogany desks with leather inserts and antique feathers. made of brass; glasses and bottles and ice buckets; matching curtains with cushions chosen by decorators or friends and a striped upholstered sofa. The record collection, without a speck of dust and arranged alphabetically; a stale symmetry yet reassuring “.

If we change the gender of the word, instead, we will not only be changing a letter, but we will also be changing its meaning. One of the first appearances of the word “spinster” in Spanish literature dates back to 1809, when Santiago González Mateo described a in the following terms: “Blessed by force, toothless, virolienta, quadragenarian and so abominable, that with difficulty it could be similar.

This image full of negative connotations has survived throughout history, even with cameos in such popular cultural products as the songs of The Beatles. Eleanor Rigby, the lonely protagonist of one of their songs, pick up the rice from the ground after the weddings (Eleanor Rigby, picks up the rice / In the church where a wedding has been; “Eleanor Rugby picks up the rice / In the church where a wedding has been held”). The song ends precisely at her funeral, to which no one attends (Eleanor Rigby died in the church and was buried along with her name / Nobody came; “Eleanor Rigby died in a church and was buried along with her name / No one was”).

That this stereotype is so persistent is representative of the historical contempt for independent women, in the opinion of Juana Gallego, director of the Master’s Degree in Gender and Communication from the Autonomous University of Barcelona: “A single woman has always been suspicious. The idea has been built that women should not have a life project of their own but focused on others. If they challenge it, they are accused of having betrayed their gender role,” we says in phone conversation.

Numerous authors in recent years have researched and reflected in depth on the stereotype of the single woman. Kate Bolick, author of a book titled Spinster, places its origins in the time of the witchcraft trials: “Of the tens of thousands of people executed for witchcraft in Central Europe from 1450 to 1750, three-quarters were widows over fifty who lived alone, which is to say that her crime was the audacity to exist without a husband. “

The appearance of cats

It is precisely at the time of trials for witchcraft that single women begin to be associated with a complement that has accompanied them to this day: the cat. A pamphlet from that time stated that Agnes waterhouse, the first woman to be executed for witchcraft in England, lived with a cat she called Satan. Since that execution, which occurred in 1566, we have not stopped encountering similar associations. In the following illustration, from 1789, titled “Old Maids at Cat’s Funeral“We found two women carrying a tiny coffin with the face of a cat, followed by a cohort of women with cats in their arms.

This association intensified at an especially important moment for the struggle of women for their independence: suffrage. At the same time that the authorities denied the political participation of women (US Supreme Court Justice Joseph P. Bradley said in 1872 that women were, “firstly, wives. And, secondly, citizens”) macho protomemes began to circulate representing American suffragettes as cats.

As explained Corey Wrenn, Director of Gender Studies at Monmouth University, speaking to the US edition of Huffington Post, “Cats are home creatures, as white middle-class women were supposed to be. These associations were meant to remind anyone who saw them that women should stay home, quiet, apolitical and domestic.”

Of course, it is not the same to burn women at the stake and represent them as if they were innocent cats. But as Juana Gallego explains, “these control mechanisms towards women have been updated over time, adapting to the social situation of each moment, in a race to keep women under control”.

Although without associating them with cats, women who fought for their rights were also ignored in Spain resorting to the stereotype of the “spinster”. “The feminist movement, the aspiration of women to enjoy the same social rights as men, is an absurd attempt and that discredits women as being intelligent. Don’t you realize that by asking for an equalization you lose out? Do you see that this, in addition to being impossible, because we are not equal, would it harm her? The only possible explanation for such nonsense is the lack of femininity among those who raised such demands and persistently continue to pursue them. Those who lead this movement are usually spinsters or women psychically virile “, wrote in 1946 Dr. Antonio Clavero Núñez in Before you get married, an influential manual that sold itself as “a prenuptial training text, a counselor for the married in their conjugal life, and a guide for women in their motherhood trances” and which 14 editions during the Franco regime.

We could think that these allusions are nothing more than a modé joke, a humorous comment, a joke without repercussions on the daily lives of women. But it is amply studied how social expectations about each gender end up configuring their realities. This, which in sociological terms is called “differential socialization“We also find it in the newspaper columns of Begoña García-Diego, winner of the Café Gijón Novel Prize in 1957 and author of a compilation of journalistic columns —signed a section in the newspaper ABC called «Living room» – published in 1962 under the title of Girls alone.

“I had heard your father’s comments a thousand times with those close to the family: ‘My daughter Marta, what a shame, more than thirty years old and without a boyfriend. Yesterday she gave me a bad answer without coming to mind; of course, she is beginning to sour the poor woman’s character. ” It was not true. (…) I knew that, I knew that nothing was happening to you; but that it would end up happening to you not because you were single, what nonsense, but because of the special climate that that circumstance I was creating around you, “García-Diego writes in his” Open letter to a single woman who will soon cease to be single. “

Returning to the relationship between single women and cats, the stereotype has endured over the years. Audiovisual fiction is full of examples, such as, for example, the character of Liz Lemon in 30 Rock, who, to announce a breakup, wears a loose tracksuit and a fanny pack, puts on a ponytail and adopt a cat named Emily Dickinson (Famous single woman and author of the verses “The higher moments of the Soul / come upon him in solitude …”). They are symbols, not by chance, of her return to singleness. But perhaps her most famous recent incarnation is that of the character of Eleanor Abernathy in The Simpsons.

Crazy about cats

This last case serves to illustrate another vision of the stereotype: that of “the crazy one of the cats.” This figure is usually associated with older, lonely and somewhat upset women. Dr. Randall Lockwood, Fellow of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, rated it as a “great simplification”. East article of Vice explains that there are people who, due to some type of disorder or fixation, can hoard many animals. But these people can be of any age, gender and marital status. And the animals that they hoard do not necessarily have to be cats, but they can be very varied.

This stereotype is still used many times as a throwing weapon. For example, in the comment sections of reports written by women in the media on-line. The American web Refinery29 I analyzed it in an article recently, which stated that, today, “when more and more women are going their own way,” the insult crazy about cats “It says less about women than it does about the people who use it.”

In recent years, it is true, there are many initiatives that ironic or try to redefine the relationship between cats and women. Susan Michals is an art journalist who in 2015 organized the first CatCon, a convention held in Los Angeles attended by 12,000 people – many in costumes – to celebrate the world of cats. “One of the reasons I started CatCon in 2015 was to change what it means to be a cat person,” Michals tells Verne by email.

Susan Michals tells us that people are surprised to learn that she only has one cat despite being the organizer of a convention dedicated to these animals. “Yes, I have only one cat [se llama Miss Kitty Pretty Girl], and I am a CAT WOMAN, “she writes in her email. She also boasts that her convention has succeeded in expanding the traditional concept of cat fairs – previously practically limited to cat beauty contests – to address broader issues, such as promoting adoption and discussing the latest trends. “There are already more than twenty ‘inspired’ events across the United States at CatCon, and many of them have been created by women,” she says.

In social networks there are also some movements that seek to resignify the relationship between women and cats. #CatLadyProblems [Problemas de una mujer con gato], for example, has become a common label On twitter Y On Instagram (More than 210,000 publications with that label appear in this last network).

There are also artists who in their work explore the relationship between women and cats. This is the case, for example, of the fashion photographer BriAnne Wills, owner of two cats, Tuck and Liza. Some of her portraits of women with cats published on the Instagram account Girlsandtheircats [chicas y sus gatos] have also been published recently in a book. “Many women do not feel the same shame for having cats because more and more we support each other thanks to the Internet,” said the photographer in this interview with Refinery29.

All these recent initiatives, more or less directly, seek the reappropriation of a stereotype that, traditionally, has served to sustain inequalities. This process of reappropriation was even experienced by the term “feminism” itself. This article of eldiario.es tells how the word “feminism” was used at first to designate “with contempt and a certain joke” to the men who supported the suffrage cause. However, as the years passed, the French suffragette and feminist pioneer Hubertine Auclert reappropriated the term to use it in the political sense in which we know it today. “Besides being an ingenious way of dismantling the interlocutor, the reappropriation of the insult is an act of political vindication,” the article states.

We also spoke about the reappropriation of a term in Verne concerning the word “herd” after the rape of an 18-year-old girl in the sanfermines of 2016. After learning that four of the five attackers had told their friends about their assault in a WhatsApp group with that name, the feminist collective began to use it in the demonstrations of support to the victim with the chant “Calm down, sister, here is your pack.”

