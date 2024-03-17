The stepson of the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Ivan Syrsky asked Putin for Russian citizenship

The stepson of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexander Syrsky, Ivan, asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for Russian citizenship. About it reports RT.

“I would take part in the election process with great pleasure, but I do not have Russian citizenship. On this wave, I ask the President of the Russian Federation to make me a citizen of the Russian Federation,” he said.

In February, Ivan Syrsky announced his support for a special military operation and also spoke about his desire to obtain Russian citizenship.

Ivan Syrsky is the adopted son of the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from his first marriage, the youngest son Anton is his own. After their parents' divorce, Ivan and Anton moved to Australia with their mother. As Ivan said, he and his brother stopped all communication with the current commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine long ago.