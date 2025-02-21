The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, and the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, said that in September of the year 2026 the capital will host a Formula 1 Grand Prix, for ten years. Both administrations have taken the first steps to become a reality.

What is approved on Tuesday at the City Council?

Next Tuesday will be approved in the City Council, with the votes of the PP, the Special Plan for the definition of networks in the field of the IFEMA fairgrounds and its environment constituted by the institution itself. It is the regulatory table to be able to grant the construction license to the construction companies that are awarded the project. It is also explicitly collected that the fairgrounds will have sports use. Although that already appears in the statutes of the institution, we now want to highlight that sporting character. In addition, a route of the linate road of the woodcuts is changed. PSOE and more Madrid will vote against because they perceive “deficiencies in the project” and Vox has not made public the meaning of their vote.

How will Ifema grow?

In Ifema it is planned Build underground.

Has there been rejection of this project?

A total of 66 institutions (opposition parties, environmental organizations, neighborhood associations …) presented allegations, but only one full of the Isabel II channel has been accepted, which was included yesterday in an extraordinary commission of urban planning, environment and mobility of the Consistory. And another partial of the PSOE. Neighborhood associations show their discomfort for the inconvenience they will have in the construction of the works and during the previous days and the celebration of the event. Above all, in new neighborhoods such as Valdebebas.

What does the PSOE and more Madrid think?

The PSOE and more Madrid will vote against the project because they consider that there are deficiencies, which are still not resolved. They notified them in the allegations, but they have not been taken into account. Among these, the soil rating of a livestock and green areas has not been resolved. They admit that a report from the General Directorate of Budgets has been incorporated, but the accounts do not fit their opinion. And for green areas, they consider, that a general plan and not just a special plan should be made.

According to Antonio Giraldo, socialist councilor, “we must not forget that IFEMA’s priority end is the promotion of small and medium -sized company” and now everything turns “around the Formula 1 circuit.” For his part, José Luis Nieto, councilor of Mas Madrid, will defend the entire environmental issue and green areas. “I was initially talked about 729 trees. Now, they say, 549 are going to be cut. They plan to make transplants, but in trees of 30 years or more the viability that they are still alive is very low, ”he says. Nieto also emphasizes that “the license to be granted is temporary, when the contract is for 10 years.” In his opinion, from the urban point of view, “everything is a fudge.”

Do the accounts come out?

The accounts in this first step no longer come out. It collects the special plan that the expense rises to 47.5 million euros and that the return will be positive in 30 years. This special plan details that there will be red numbers for 13 years, when it is initially scheduled that the circuit is held for 10 years, until 2035.

If the 137 million circuit construction spending are added to this, although the proposal will be chosen, the amount of spending, so far, rises to 184.5 million.

What calendar is handled?

The times for the Formula 1 Grand Prix in the Community of Madrid are limited. The works to build the new circuit will begin between April and May of this year. All the great Spanish construction companies have been presented (ACS, Ferrovial, Sacyr, FCC, OHLA and ACCIONA, among others of smaller or foreign ones that go in consortium). The works have an estimated execution period of 14 months.

In that period, the track that will surround a part of this neighborhood north of the city and the new IFEMA facilities mentioned above will be built in Valdebebas. In both locations permanent infrastructure will be set for the circuit and other temporary complementary ones, which will be evicted after the celebration of the sporting event.

What will the circuit be like?

It will be an urban circuit of 5,4734 meters and 20 curves, it must be completed for the summer of 2026, since it is planned that the Grand Prix will be held in early September of that year.

What has the Community of Madrid done?

It is presenting and facilitating the steps that the City Council has to take. For example, it has presented an environmental evaluation. Although he has also given a pull of ears to the Consistory because initially he did not demand in the work license the incorporation of an environmental file. But its greatest emphasis is to look for one or several sponsors of the event, but it has not yet achieved that a large company put money on the table. IFEMA has reached an agreement with the Swiss Match Hospitory company for the exploitation of the VIP zone program and hospitality of the Formula 1 Grand Prize.