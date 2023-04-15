Stepfather of Sapieha convicted in Belarus: we only know what the media covers

Sergei Dudich, the stepfather of the Russian woman Sofya Sapega, convicted in Belarus, said that the family knows only the information that is covered in the media. So, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, he spoke about the procedure for transferring Sapieha to Russia.

“What the media covers, we know. Nothing else,” Dudic said.

Earlier it became known that the Belarusian Prosecutor General’s Office granted the request of Sofya Sapega, a Russian woman convicted in the republic, to transfer her to Russia for further serving her sentence.

It is noted that the petition was granted within the framework of the convention of the CIS member states on the transfer of convicts for further serving their sentence. The Belarusian side has not established any grounds that would prevent the transfer of the Russian woman.

Sofya Sapega was detained on May 23, 2021, together with the former editor-in-chief of the opposition NEXTA Telegram channel Roman Protasevich. The plane on which they flew to Vilnius landed urgently in Minsk. Both were detained.

On May 6, 2022, the Grodno Regional Court of Belarus sentenced Sapega to six years in a penal colony.