In just 12 minutes, with the game broken and Albacete shirtless in search of 2-1, Javi Puado had a brilliant breakthrough in his Second Division debut with Espanyol. As a center forward, the Barcelona player had two clear scoring chances in which he only lacked success in the shot, but in which he demonstrated many of the virtues that marveled in his half-season in Zaragoza (21 games, four goals and five assists ).

Puado received two balls as a result of two great unchecks, led them towards the goal and finished with intention. The first, hard and tall, crashed into the crossbar. The second, less difficult, was cleared by the goalkeeper. At the moment with Raúl de Tomás as the undisputed starter although awaiting the market, and with Víctor Campuzano close to leaving on loan, Puado is presented as the alternative to being the center forward or the left-handed winger, along with Wu Lei. They both fight for that position that does not have a permanent tenant.

The youth squad always aroused great expectation in grassroots football when he arrived as a youth from Cornellà. A highly technical player, who understands the game and is versatile in any attacking position, he suffered a knee injury before moving to the subsidiary that slowed his progression. Already recovered, and after debuting in the preseason with the first team in 2017, Rufete fell in love with him when he arrived at Espanyol.

Two years later, the time has come for a forward who has enjoyed football since he was a child. His father is Francisco Javier Puado Carrascosa, forward in the 80s and 90s. He made his debut in First with Osasuna in the 1991-92 season, until it settled in clubs like Sant Andreu or L’Hospitalet.