They are in the networks. The posts are repeated through different channels. And they make agreements privately, through WhatsApp. Offers to obtain a driver’s license illegally have been repeated for a long time. And one has already been filed complaint which is being investigated by the Justice. The crime involves those who “sell” the apocryphal records, but also those who want to buy them and in the end they find that they are left without the license and without the money they paid. Because scammers just disappear.

The criminal complaint was made by the National Road Safety Agency (ANSV) and is in the hands of the Criminal and Correctional Court 33, with the intervention of the Public Prosecutor 10. And the text details, step by step, how the scam and how you continue, including sending a photo of the plastic license, which it will never reach the recipient, and payment through a bank account.

“Hello, to acquire the driving record (driver’s license) the requirements are: be of legal age, have a valid ID, do not obtain more than 12 fines and have no pending criminal records,” says the message on the social network Facebook. Afterwards, and upon consultation of the interested party, a tariff is offered that asks $ 5,000 for professional license, agricultural machines, buses, Uber and trailers, and includes rates of $ 4,500 for trucks and up to $ 3,500 for “category expansion.”

The next step is the requirement of the blood group and a photo with a plain white background. Then it is asked for which category the registration is required. After the answer, “private car”, a woman named Brenda Rocío Luján Vega, according to the complaint, offers the license for one year at $ 4,000 and for five years at $ 5,000.

All the simulation of “obtaining” Pablo Martínez Carignano, head of the National Road Safety Agency, did the trout license and is included in the criminal complaint filed by the agency’s lawyers.

The WhatsApp chat of the transaction with the scammer who sells trout driver’s licenses.

“But it is posta or if they stop me they will realize it”, is one of the questions that the official asks to his interlocutor. The answer: “I tell you they are absolutely OFFICIALS AND ORIGINALSWe officially carry them out in Road Safety Management and the Ministry of Transportation of the Nation. It is based and settled in the municipality in its city, party or locality. With their corresponding holograms, watermarks and security strip, and pass any type of scannerTherefore, you will not have any problem driving on public roads. Neither when renovating because they are totally renewable in any municipality ”.

Of course, everything is false. The conversation continues with the request for the address to send the record once it is ready. Brenda passes her CBU and the instructions for payment, which is made through electronic means at offices such as Easy Payment or Rapipago. Then it offers a tracking number by Correo Argentino. Later payment is agreed and Brenda insures that the record will arrive the next day. “First thing in the morning,” he lies. Telephone numbers and bank accounts are in the possession of the court.

They sell trout licenses through the nets. Proof of payment for an illegal transaction in which the buyer and seller commit a crime.

Beyond the fact that whoever tries to obtain the registration in this way is committing an illegal act, at the same time he becomes a victim of a deception, because the license never comes. The different attempts to contact Brenda again through WhatsApp are unsuccessful. In the message network only a tilde appears, which indicates that the messages stopped arriving, or that the recipient blocked the contact.

Justice now has the investigation into the crime of “Falsification of public document”, which according to Article 292 of the Penal Code stipulates a penalty of between one and six years in prison. Already last year the National Road Safety Agency had received complaints from different parts of the country about the sale of trout licenses.

They sell trout driver’s licenses through social media. The buyer is sent a digital copy that will never arrive in plastic. An official initiated the investigation and made the complaint.

For its part, in 2018 the City Attorney General’s Office had disrupted a gang that sold trout licenses and included public officials involved. It was a different modality from the one now denounced by the National Road Safety Agency, since at that time an apocryphal plastic was awarded with which the person who obtained it could circulate.

SC