To meet the growth in demand for the new Citroën C4, the Stellantis center in Madrid, where it is produced exclusively for everyone, has opened a second work shift, whose operators have exceeded 38,000 hours of training.

This car is produced on the CMP multi-energy platform, which makes it possible to assemble its gasoline, diesel and 100% electric versions on the same assembly line. In fact, the Citroën ë-C4, the ‘zero emissions’ version of the new C4, is also manufactured at the facilities of the Madrid plant, where it already represents 16% of total production.

The new generation of Citroën C4 breaks the codes in the compact saloon segment and manages to combine two aesthetic trends that until now seemed irreconcilable: the elegance, aerodynamics and fluidity of saloons, with the robustness and elevated position of SUVs. . All this with a high level of comfort.