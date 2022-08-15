A carbon copy of Sunday. This is how the fourth and final confinement of the Blanca bullfighting fair took place this Monday, which brought together some 5,000 people through the streets of the town. Juan Antonio Ruiz Espartaco’s steers headed down the Gran Vía in the blink of an eye and in just four minutes they were already in the portable plaza. It was faster because the halters stayed in the square.

This Monday there was more punctuality and the three rockets that announced the start were launched just ten minutes apart to leave the corral at ten and sixteen. The four steers, of good appearance, and three halters showed off on the course and the runners did their job without any apparent fright.

Through the streets of Blanca, the Minister of the Presidency, Sports, Tourism and Culture, Marcos Ortuño, was seen, who confessed that “it is the first time that I have attended Blanca’s running of the bulls.” He was guided by the regional deputy Jesús Cano and the popular spokesperson in the consistory, Ester Hortelano. For his part, the Government delegate, José Vélez, and the mayor of Calasparra, Teresa García, attended the bullfight last Sunday.

This fans and runners there was almost unanimity on the four running of the bulls. Thus, María Luisa Martínez Medrano positively assessed the running of the bulls that have had greater visibility and placement of exclusive areas for runners, and she would leave this running of the bulls, although it would be good to be able to combine it with the traditional one. Another fan and neighbor of Blanca, Juan Carlos Gambín, pointed out that «the experience has been very good, but we do not want the traditional running of the bulls to be lost on Calle Mayor. And as for the route, it meets better conditions for the runners as it is a long and highly visible race».

Their opinions were also reflected by the runners who play it every day. José Luis Molina gave »a nine the change of route that has been favorable and safer, although he would respect the traditional one of all life». And David Cano Gómez expressed himself in the same way: «The initiative has been very good with greater security for everyone and more space to run, but I would keep the traditional one on Calle Mayor».

For his part, the mayor of Blanca, Pedro Luis Molina, reiterated that “the change of itinerary has been a commitment of the City Council and we believe that the result has been extraordinary, but we have found ourselves alone, so we ask not only for your presence- refers to Marcos Ortuño-, but the institutional and economic support of the Autonomous Community«.

Regarding the change of itinerary, the mayor acknowledged that “it has generated conflicts, but it has had good results. The idea is to maintain and value it and once the defects that may have been committed have been valued and known, if a popular consultation or referendum had to be held, it will be done.

The festivities end this Tuesday with a mass at 8:00 p.m., the procession of the patron San Roque (9:00 p.m.) with fireworks as it passes through the eleven streets and squares of the route, a festival in the Municipal Park (11:00 p.m.) with Watercolor and Stolen, and castle end of parties at one in the morning.