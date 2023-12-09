Milan – Bastano the last minutes of the first half at Inter to close the Udinese practice and regain the top of the table from Juventus. A backheel from Muriel gave Atalanta victory over Milan at the end, while Zaccagni’s backheel was not enough for Lazio to conquer Verona. Inter-Udinese 4-0 (pt 37′ pen Calhanoglu, 42′ Dimarco, 44′ Thuram; st 40′ Martinez). The Nerazzurri attacked from the opening whistle, but to unlock the goal defended by Silvestri they needed the VAR which saw a hold by Perez in the area to the detriment of Martinez, who had previously hit the post with his head.

From the diskette Calhanoglu isn’t wrong: once in the lead, Inter went wild to end the half scoring two more goals with Marco’s And Thuram. In the second half the pace was slow with Inzaghi managing to get some starters to take a breather ahead of the decisive match for first place in the Champions League with Real Zaragoza. In the final, Captain Martinez also scored: 14th goal in the championship for Toro. Atalanta-Milan 3-2 (pt 38′ Lookman, 48′ Giroud; pt 10′ Lookman, 35′ Jovic, 50′ Muriel). After more than forty days the Dea returns to winning the championship. And after five matches in Serie A he returns to beat the Devil. Deciding the match, which Gasperini’s band dominated right from the start, was a magical heel from Muriel in the 95th minute as the Rossoneri had twice managed to overcome Lookman’s goals. If in the standings Atalanta is back in the race for the intricate Champions League zone, while Pioli’s boys (who will also lose to Calabria in defense for the next match against Monza, who was sent off yesterday) instead are out of the Scudetto race. The Milanese coach is bitter. «We didn’t materialize the opportunities. Naivety weighs heavily, we must improve.”

Gasp rejoices. «It was an extraordinary match: a deserved victory». Hellas Verona-Lazio 1-1 (pt 23′ Zaccagni; st 25′ Henry). It ends with the home yellow-blues celebrating an important point won in a comeback, and also with ten men in the last quarter of an hour, against Maurizio Sarri’s Capitoline team increasingly distant from the Champions League zone. To think that the Biancoceleste afternoon had started in the best possible way with the advantage not celebrated by the former Zaccagni, who overcame Montipò with a splendid backheel following an assist from Felipe Anderson. In the second half, however, Henry, as already happened in Udine, came in and scored the equalizer. Tonight at the Olimpico the Champions League match Roma-Fiorentina. So Mourinho on the eve. «They are an excellent team with their own identity. Play for the same goals as us. I expect a difficult match.” Italian replica. «The Olimpico is a stadium that sings from the first to the last minute. The important thing is to play well, because only in this way can you come out with a positive result.”