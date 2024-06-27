Like every year, the time has come Steam Summer Sale , a time that PC gamers look forward to more than any other holiday aside from the fall and winter sales. For the occasion, Valve’s digital store has been filled with discounts and offers that aim to drain our credit cards. They will try from now until July 11th. But let’s go in order.

Lots of offers

It’s difficult to give advice on this occasion, as on the previous ones, considering that there are truly tens of thousands of games on offer, with often very high discounts. A an excellent starting point for choosing what to buy is always the Wish List which, if well taken care of, should contain all the games marked as attractive over the years, perhaps kept there precisely to reconsider them in a period like this. So, what are you still doing here? Get started, your backlog wants to be strengthened.

One of the characters from Dragon’s Dogma 2

Among the discounts, we point out some related to games released in the last period such as Dragon’s Dogma 2, sold at €51.99 instead of €64.99 (-20%), Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition, sold at €47.99 instead of €59.99 (-20%), Palworld, sold at €21.74 instead of €28.99 (-25%), Persona 3 Reload, sold at €48.99 instead of €69.99 (-30%), Alone in the Dark, sold at €39.59 instead of €59.99. Of course, this is only a small selection, so take it as a starting point. There are also games with much more substantial discounts, such as Braid: Anniversary Edition, sold with a 75% discount or Battlefield V, sold with a 93% discount.